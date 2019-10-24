Katsina CJ Offers To Pay Inmates’ WAEC, UTME Fees

The Chief Judge of Katsina, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, has offered to settle the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and Unified Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration fees of eligible inmates in Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and Katsina Custodian Centre, as the National Library of Nigeria’s National Readership Promotion Campaign kicked-off at the center.

Abubakar who made this disclosure yesterday in Katsina, urged the inmates to take their studies seriously and pursue higher education at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) for a brighter future.

“It is education that brought me this far and the same can bring you up too, from today,” the Katsina Chief Judge admonished the inmates, who greeted his offer with a standing ovation, while chanting “God is great” in Arabic.

He also charged all stakeholders to support the current prison reforms of the federal government and urged the inmates to be attentive to the corrections by their teachers and anyone contributing meaningfully to their improvement and reform.

The state government, he said, appreciated the readership promotion efforts of the NLN and advised the agency to extend the activities to Daura and Funtua Senatorial zones of the state.

The jurist applauded the opportunity offered to the inmates to acquire basic education and vocational skills in order to improve their chances of success in life through acquisition of knowledge.

Earlier, the National Librarian, Prof. Lenrie Aina, represented by Mohammed Ndagi, the Deputy Director, Kaduna zone of the NLN, said that this year’s National readership promotion campaign with the theme, ‘Reading: a tool for empowering the vulnerable,’ in the state is the first of a series of simultaneous campaigns on weekly basis that would take place in the 36 states and the FCT.

The Chief Executive of NLN said that the main objective of the programme is to encourage reading amongst Nigerians by way of carrying out sensitisation activities and provision of good reading materials.

Taking into cognizance of the poor reading culture in Nigeria as a dangerous challenge to individual and national development which must be addressed, Prof. Aina decried the situation as a social phenomenon that cuts across all the social strata of the Nigerian society.

