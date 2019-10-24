Kogi Gov’ship: We’re Banking On The Grassroots, Says APC Campaign Team

The Kogi State APC governorship campaign council has hailed party members at the grassroots for turning out enmasse to show solidarity to the desire of Governor Yahaya Bello and his running mate, Edward Onoja to do more for the people of Kogi State.

Speaking with reporters at Takete Ide on Thursday, the chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Campaigns, Mr Kingsley Fanwo said the reports reaching his Committee has shown “impressive turn out of the people to reassure the Governor and his Deputy that November 16 is for APC”.

He said the Ward Rallies were meant to “test the microphone” ahead of the “Tsunamic Flagoff” at Idah this weekend.

“The sound we are getting from the microphone test across the Wards in the State is a clear indication that the people are ready to give GYB and CEDO the opportunity to do more for Kogi State.

“From Yagba West to Idah and Olamaboro, the sounds were quite reassuring of the resolution of the Kogi people to continue to trust the best Administration in the history of Kogi State.

“We thank the people for coming out in their thousands at our different Wards and we commend them for their peaceful conduct which is the hallmark of our Governorship Campaign as a party and as a people. The messages are very clear: We are showcasing excellent governance and unmatched leadership positives; we are showcasing unprecedented feats in healthcare delivery, agriculture, education, road construction and many others. We are displaying the unity we have brought to our dear State. We are not interested in violence. We are accepted by the people of the state from the villages to the urban centers. The acceptance is resounding and deafening.

“The PDP Candidate is a wet-log who is struggling with the legality of his nomination and the fact that he is strange to the people and the State is strange to him. He needs to understand the people and their needs and expectations before aspiring to lead them.

“The Governor and the leader of our party has warned that no APC Member should wage violence on anyone. GYB/CEDO’s political and developmental credentials are enough to earn APC a landslide victory in the upcoming Kogi Governorship election”.

Fanwo alleged that the PDP has “completely lost it’s steering”, referring to the opposition party as a “keg of frivolities”.

“They are unprepared for this election. They are overburdened by their failure to organize themselves internally. What they do now is to issue baseless statements and peddle falsehood.

“PDP will be defeated on November 16, 2019 by the people of Kogi State”, he stated.

