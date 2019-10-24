Kogi: PDP Jittery Over Increasing Acceptability Of GYB/CEDO Brand – Ohikere

The Secretary of the Media and Publicity Committee of the 2019 APC Kogi State Governorship Election Campaign Council, Dr Tom Ohikere has disclosed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is apprehensive over the ever increasing acceptability of the Bello/Onoja governance brand by the people of Kogi State.

Ohikere said this can be seen in the flurry of press releases issued by the PDP on virtually everything that happens in the state, whether it is on internal APC issues or the election.

Ohikere stated this when he spoke to journalists at the National Secretariat of the APC yesterday in Abuja on his party’s preparation for the poll.

He said: “There’s been an upsurge in the press releases of the PDP calling on whoever would listen that there is plot here and there to undermine the forthcoming election as if the institutions of state do not know their duty”

“The PDP governorship candidate, Mr Musa Wada recently disclosed that Governor Yahaya Bello was spoiling for violence by arming his supporters with arms and that security agents should arrest youths with illegal arms”

“Similarly, Kola Ologbondiyan, the national publicity secretary of the PDP was warning Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who is the chairman of the APC Kogi state National Campaign Council, to steer clear of the state as the people abhor incitements and threats in the forthcoming governorship election”

“We know that the APC did not make any overt declaration or call to violence or civil disobedience. You can see that our supporters are going about the campaign based on the directive of our leaders, GYB and CEDO for us to eschew violence or as they say, we come in peace but mean business”.

“What we are all about is peaceful sensitization and mobilization of voters and our bases”. We know that violence those not winning elections, we our campaign have been issue based and the reactions of the people are encouraging”.

“All this are just feeble attempts to keep their drowning ship afloat. They are anxious and jittery because of the latest turn of things in the state. the APC is in full control, the momentum and polls are impressive and in our favour, so you can understand”.

“Our media team has been engaging them on issues with facts and figures while they have been resorting to insults. We have raised issues about the Lokoja water works, Abuja house, demolition of Kogi hotel, the mismanagement and misappropriation under the former governor Wada and the comparative index for evaluating the achievements of the PDP and the APC”, Ohikere added.

