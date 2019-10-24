Labour Tasked On Active Participation In Politics, Women Inclusiveness

Organised labour has been urged to ensure they actively and consciously participate in political activities in the country to ensure that only credible persons gain political position as well as enthrone good governance in the country.

Various discussants who spoke on day-two of the ongoing Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership retreat holding in Enugu charged the organised labour to take advantage of the retreat and restrategize on its participation in politics.

In his presentation, the INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner in Enugu, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, said labour must carry as part ot it’s advocacy, calls for reforms in the electoral process.

He said Nigerians would appreciate labour movement more if they realise that they are advocating for electoral reforms which will improve electoral process and enthrone good governance.

According to him, labour with the number of its members has the capacity to bring about positive change in the political system that will not only affect its members but Nigerians in general.

Deputy Majority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Peter Akpatason said labour can improve on its participation in politics.

In her presentation, the country director of Action Aid, Ene Obi who spoke on the topic: Gender and youth mainstraiming said women have critical role to play in The survival of Labour movement. She charged labour to cede at least 30 percent representation of its leadership positions to women

Ene said labour must continue to build capacity of women and advocate gender balance

She lamented that Nigeria is yet to domesticate some conventions supporting woman right, saying labour must lead advocacy for such conventions to be domesticated.

She described the struggle of women in labour movement as a struggle within the struggle, explaining that in the front of the leadership of trade unions, women are hardly visible.

She however commended the NLC for putting in steps that recognises the role of women and youths by setting up the women commission and youth wing of the Congress.

