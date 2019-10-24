Lai Mohammed Seeks Support For Persons With Disabilities

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called on Nigerians to support persons living with disabilities to enable the country achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the year 2030.

He said this at the ‘Disability Roundtable on Implementation of the Disability Act’ on Thursday in Abuja.

Mohammed, who was represented by Mrs Uche Chuta, an assistant director at the ministry, said that concerted effort must be made to ensure that they are included in the effort at transforming the world.

“You may all recall that the central impetus of the SDGs 2030 agenda is to leave no one behind.

“Meaning that all people everywhere regardless of their individual circumstances or characteristics must be included as active participants in the journey to 2030.

“I wish to crave the indulgence of all authorities, ministries, department and agencies, public and private sector of the economy and philanthropic organisations.

“Development partners and our numerous public to support the efforts of government through necessary measures aimed at identifying key priority areas for the full implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons (Prohibition) Act,” he said.

Mr David Anyaele, Executive Director, Centre for Citizen with Disabilities (CCD) said that Nigeria had the largest number of persons with disabilities in Africa.

According to him, it is estimated that more than 25 million Nigerians have one form of disability or the other.

“With 80 per cent of them living in rural areas with minimum access to social infrastructure, CCD’s research findings show that more than 99.5 per cent of public infrastructures in Nigeria are not accessible to persons with disabilities.

“It is, however, my hope that stakeholders find a common ground for collaboration and partnership as we work towards an inclusive society, free from discrimination on the grounds of disability,” he said.(NAN)

