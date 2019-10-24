LASG Sets To Improve Healthcare Delivery At Grassroots Level

Lagos State Government has developed and perfected a model for Primary Health Care System revitalization in the state to enhance a sustainable health care delivery at the grassroots level.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who disclosed this on Wednesday at a Press Parley on the agenda of the Sanwo-Olu led administration in the health sector noted that the model is anchored on upgrade of existing primary health centres, construction of new ones in riverine and hard to reach areas, recruitment of more health workers, strengthening of referral system and human resource development at that level of care amongst others.

Abayomi said, “One of the core policy objectives of the present administration in the health sector is to increase access to health care services through the revitalization of the State’s primary health system, this we are committed to.

“We will restructure health care deliveries in our comprehensive Primary Health Centres, renovate and upgrade existing ones as part of the drive to put confidence in the system and increase access to health care services”, he said.

The Commissioner stated further that the success of the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme is largely dependent on the functionality of the primary health care system as the primary health care facilities are the closest to the communities. He also added that the effectiveness of the primary health care will also go a long way in reducing the pressures on the secondary and tertiary health care facilities.

He emphasized the need for collaborations with relevant agencies of government, stakeholders and the private sector with a view to revitalizing the primary healthcare system.

He disclosed further that the present administration, as part of the themes mandate has pledged to gradually increase the allocation to health from the present eight percent to 15 percent stressing that this is aimed at achieving a universal Health for all residents.

The Commissioner added that the government is putting in place strategies to meet the dynamic health needs of the state being a fast growing city with over 22 million people.

