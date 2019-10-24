NEWS
LEADERSHIP, ASCON Named As Partners To KTTE 2019
Nigeria’s most influential newspaper, LEADERSHIP, Ajaokuta Steel Company of Nigeria (ASCON), and Newsdiary Online Limited have been named as partners to the Kogi Trade and Tourism Expo (KTTE) 2019.
The event which is scheduled to hold on November 1 to 3, will take place at the prestigious Edgedrive Hotel, Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi State.
Jointly organise by Kogi Women Entrepreneur Forum (KOWEF) and Tourism Kogi Project, the event will feature expositions on trade, technology, innovation and cultural products.
The Chairman, Planning and Implementation Committee, Mr. Mohammed Attah, said the KTTE is very crucial to Kogi state and the people, as he said further that the initiative is to support government’s efforts in positioning the state to unveiling her social and economic potentials
According to him, over 100 participants from the trade and Tourism sectors have been mobilized to this effect. A leading entrepreneur, Mrs. Lami Ahmed, Managing Director of Christabel Nigeria Limited, Abuja, Engr Sumaila Akaaba, Sole Administrator of ASCON and a host of others in the resource faculty will grace the Expo.
He added that the state executive train will be led by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of the state, Alh. Yahaya Bello, who is expected to declare the Expo open.
