Literacy: Foundation Set To Take 15m Children Off Streets in 2020

The Rochas Foundation says it Rochas Education Aid and Development (READ) initiative would take 15 million indigent kids of the streets in 2020, as parts of efforts to promote literacy in the country.

The director general, Rochas Foundation, Ucy Rochas disclosed this in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists during a press briefing.

She also disclosed that despite efforts targeted at the less privilege commissioners and local government chairmen have frustrated the scheme.

She said the foundation has had to remove their children from its free education scheme meant for poorest of the poor.

“As you are aware over 10 million children are out of school in Nigeria primarily due to poverty, instead of education and its benefits, they engage in street trading to help them and their family survive, recently the federal ministry of education had announced this ugly situation and is making every frantic effort to address it,” she said.

She said the foundation during the 2020 – 2021 action plan will partner with the ministry of education to bridge the gap.

“It is for this reason that we shall launch this READ which encourages volunteerism and to pick these children out of the streets, providing them with education wherever they may be found in Nigeria.

“This new initiative which would kick off in 2020 seeks to get 15 million indigent kids off the streets and into schools,” she said

She lamented that statistics have indicated that there are about 15 million out of school children in Nigeria which calls for urgent action to get illiteracy to its barest minimum.

She said though the Rochas Foundation is leading efforts to get these children not only into school, it is not possible for the foundation to accommodate all the 15 million children.

She therefore solicited support of relevant stakeholders as well as interested civil society and non-governmental organisations to halt illiteracy.

“We are using this medium to also call on the Federal Government to collaborate with state governments and our foundation with other stakeholders to get these kids; Nigeria’s potential future leaders to school,”

She revealed that foundation will disburse grants to over 1000 foundations with similar mandate to reach the set target

“In no distant time, Rochas Foundation also intends to give grants to 1,000 indigenous foundations that are making evident impact in the education sector all in a bid to make education a right for all irrespective of age, sex, ethnicity and religious beliefs,”

Rochas noted that since inception in 1998, more than 20,000 children from the poorest of the poor have benefitted from the free education scheme of the foundation.

“Currently, 5737 Students are in various schools across the country. With over 2000 graduates since inception, and over 4000 under graduates currently in different universities,”

She however lamented that the challenge has been how to provide jobs for the children after graduation considering their background and the fact that no one speaks for them or help them in securing jobs.

“They don’t have the contact to secure the jobs as is the common practice in our country. It is for this reason that we kindly call on federal government of Nigeria to consider these graduates,” she said

