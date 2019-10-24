MTN, Kenya Airways, Others Get Nomination For AfriSafe Award

Telecommunications giant, MTN, and leading continental privately managed group of companies in aviation, Kenya Airways, and others shortlisted for the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE), 2019.

In a Statement issued to LEADERSHIP by the award organizers, HSENations, said the event will bring together over 300 industry leaders across all sectors in Nigeria and in four other African Region come 8th of November, at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos by 4pm.

“AfriSAFE Award is an initiative which aims to project and extol the silent but excellent work organizations and safety practitioners are doing.

“AfriSAFE is an annual award project committed to celebrating the best of health and safety conscious organizations, professionals and practitioners alike and their achievements in keeping our facilities and lives safe,” the statement added.

Among key awardees who have confirmed attendance at the event is Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Chairman, MTN Foundation and Founder Juli Pharmacy to be awarded in the AfriSAFE Legend award category.

The statement further stated that Patrick Adenusi, Chairman, Road Safety Coalition, is nominated for life time achievement award. Other nominees are Ikeja Electric’s CEO, Dr Anthony Youdeowei among others. Adding that the Chief Executive Director of AfriSAFE, Femi Da-Silva said that MTN foundation was nominated for advancing the course of Health, Safety and Wellbeing as well as championing the Anti-Substance abuse campaign programme (ASAP).

“The award which is a ticketed event promises an opportunity to network in a night filled with glitz, glamour and professionalism.

The Award Event which will host a Grand Red Carpet Reception Cocktail, Network / Exhibition; Comedy by A-list comedian SeyiLaw; Special Performance; Dance; Banquet Meal among others is sponsored by Institute of occupational Safety and health (IOSH), Hybrid group and Combined Training Solutions

