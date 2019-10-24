Much Ado About Adamawa APC Reconciliation

In this report, HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO writes on the efforts by the Adamawa State chapter of the APC to reconcile aggrieved factions after the party’s defeat at the last governorship election in the state.

Absence of former secretary to the government of federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, at the All Progressives Congress (APC), reconciliation meeting has marred the process expected to reposition the opposition party on its sound footing aimed at reclaiming its lost glory in Adamawa State.

A steering committee was tasked with the responsibility of drawing policy direction and a programme of action, which would strengthen and reconcile aggrieved members in the state. Lawal who a key APC member in the state, was said to have been contacted by the committee to participate in the reconciliation move. He reportedly reeled out stringent conditions to steering committee.

The ex-SGF who has a large followerhip had in the 2019 general elections predicted that APC would lose Adamawa governorship election to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and urged the party to replace the then Governorship candidate of the party, Jibrilla Bindow, with another person.

“Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow should be changed, as the APC candidate if the party wants victory at the poll,” he predicted.

Lawal was also believed to have been the kingpin in the controversies involving the mode of selecting candidates of the party, as some stakeholders kicked against the option of indirect primary for elective positions in the state.

Lawal and a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, had accused the Ibrahim Bilal-led state executive committee of adopting indirect primaries in secrecy, without their knowledge, to favour the then governor.

The crisis however, continued unabated among the party’s major stakeholders, as the same group also accused the secretariat of the party in Adamawa state of denying them the 2019 gubernatorial nomination forms which they purchased in bulk. This also generated another tension in the party which was believed to been the central reason that thwarted the chances of APC in winning polls in the last general elections.

This group of APC chieftains was alleged to have worked behind the scene against the incumbent Bindow at the governorship polls.

Confirming the absence of the Ex-SGF at the meeting, Alhaji Umar Duhu, an APC chieftain and former Vice chairman of the party for North-East, said the reconciliation committee had reached out to Lawal but that he gave them some stringent conditions, if he must attend.

Duhu noted that it is left for the committee to look at the conditions and get back to the former SGF for a feedback as the reconciliation is a continuous process.

He noted that any member of the party that is not on board of the reconciliation committee is not a bonafide member of the party in Adamawa State.

“The Steering committee met with Babachir Lawal, and there are things he told them, and they would get back to him. I can tell you, anybody that calls himself an APC member in the state, that is not on board of this reconciliation team, that person is not an APC member.

“I want to tell you in confidence, that APC would not tolerate any person that would subvert the forthcoming local government election result in the state.

The committee is to reconcile all aggrieved aspirants/candidates and other stakeholders in the last general elections.

According to a statement by Comrade Mustpha Salihu, National Vice Chairman of APC said, the 45-Member steering committee comprises of former Governor Bindow; former EFCC chairman Nuhu Rinadu; President Buhari’s in-law, Halilu Modi, and Minister FCT Abuja, Mohammed Bello.

To achieve the reconciliation of the aggrieved members, the major stakeholders of the party Friday night, also constituted sub-committees including finance, legal, media and primary election committees to actualize their move.

The main committee chairman and former Minister of Interior, Alhaji Abdulraham Adamu, during his address to the stakeholders, stated that the meeting was the outcome of series of other meetings held in Abuja, which resolved that major players in the crisis should bury their differences for the party to regain its lost glory in the state.

He expressed regret that the crisis made the party to lose in the 2019 governorship, National Assembly and the state Assembly Elections, adding that the party will not fold its arms and watch the party collapse completely.

“It was on this that we, the major stakeholders met severally in Abuja and came up with the meeting we are witnessing today. We caused the crisis for ourselves, and by the grace of God, we will resolve the differences by ourselves,” he stated.

The Chairman gave an assurances that members of the committee would go round all the nooks and crannies of the state to inquire from members what actually went wrong that polarised the party in bad direction and gave an assurance that at the end of the exercise, the party will come back stronger than before.

Alhaji Abdulraham Adamu stated that it was a shame that the major stakeholders allowed the intrigues to eat deep into the party so much that it completely disorganized the members.

Other terms of reference of the committee are to direct the affairs of the state chapter, to reconcile all aggrieved aspirants, candidates and other stakeholders in the last general elections.

The committee is also expected to develop a programme of action for the repositioning and strengthening of the party in the state.

Other grey areas are for the committee to propose modalities that will ensure free and fair primaries at the forthcoming local government elections and all other elections of the party in the future and propose ways and means of raising funds for running the affairs of the party.

The committee is also to support and coordinate various election petitions at the tribunals and courts, as well as carry out any function as may be directed by the National Working Committee of the party.

The committee will identify critical stakeholders at all levels that would be effective in the implementation of programmes of action and general supervision of the affairs on the party in the state.

