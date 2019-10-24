NEWS
N46m Fraud: Etsako West LG Chair Removed
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has sworn in Alhaji Imonofi Osumah Inusa as the Chairman of Etsako West Local Government, after Hon. Yakubu Musa, the erstwhile chairman was removed over his involvement in a N46 million fraud in the council.
Obaseki, while swearing-in Alhaji Osumah at Government House, in Benin City, said investigations by a panel constituted by the state government revealed that the former LG boss, Musa, was engaged in fraudulent activities and lacked ability to supervise the staff of the Council.
Governor Obaseki maintained that his administration has zero-tolerance for corruption and negligence of duty, noting that no matter the developmental efforts by the state government, the local government must perform their duties before the state can be highly rated in terms of development.
“With the permission and authorisation of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), we dropped Yakubu Musa for engaging in corrupt activities. He was dropped based on the investigation conducted following reports and observations at the monthly Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meetings I preside over.”
Obaseki said that through the monthly JAAC meetings, he discovered that Musa bloated the council’s wage bill to the extent that his LGA’s bill was in excess of that of Oredo Local Government Area, which has the largest workforce.
MOST READ
Lai Mohammed Seeks Support For Persons With Disabilities
IPPIS Lacks Flexibility To Address University Peculiarities – ASUU
Our Loyalty To Nigeria, Non Negotiable – Aregbesola
Facebook Reaffirms Commitment To Combat Hate Speech – Official
TechnoServe Trains Processors On Quality Control In Food Fortification
EFCC Arrests 2 Brothers, 8 Other Suspects In Ilorin Over Alleged Fraud
2 of 3 Polio Viruses Eradicated In ‘Historic’ Step – WHO
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB, Putin Seal Deal On Refineries, Ajaokuta Steel
-
LAW11 hours ago
Issues As PDP Names Supreme Court Justices To Sit On Atiku’s Appeal
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Okays April 18 For Take-off
-
COLUMNS11 hours ago
Boko Haram: Appreciating PMB’s Courage
-
OPINION10 hours ago
NGOs’ Covert Agenda
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Taraba Assembly Move To End Communal Clashes, Other Criminal Activities.
-
NEWS21 hours ago
10 Bag First Class As Kings University Holds Maiden Convocation
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Nigeria Loses $15bn To Tax Evasion Annually – FIRS