N46m Fraud: Etsako West LG Chair Removed

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has sworn in Alhaji Imonofi Osumah Inusa as the Chairman of Etsako West Local Government, after Hon. Yakubu Musa, the erstwhile chairman was removed over his involvement in a N46 million fraud in the council.

Obaseki, while swearing-in Alhaji Osumah at Government House, in Benin City, said investigations by a panel constituted by the state government revealed that the former LG boss, Musa, was engaged in fraudulent activities and lacked ability to supervise the staff of the Council.

Governor Obaseki maintained that his administration has zero-tolerance for corruption and negligence of duty, noting that no matter the developmental efforts by the state government, the local government must perform their duties before the state can be highly rated in terms of development.

“With the permission and authorisation of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), we dropped Yakubu Musa for engaging in corrupt activities. He was dropped based on the investigation conducted following reports and observations at the monthly Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meetings I preside over.”

Obaseki said that through the monthly JAAC meetings, he discovered that Musa bloated the council’s wage bill to the extent that his LGA’s bill was in excess of that of Oredo Local Government Area, which has the largest workforce.

