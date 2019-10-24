NEWS
NAF Tasks Airbus On Aircraft Serviceability
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has urged Airbus Africa & Middle East to improve its maintenance and logistics support to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the areas of training and prompt provision of spare parts, in order to better serve the NAF in its efforts at dealing with the security challenges confronting the nation.
Air Marshal Abubakar made this charge yesterday when he receiving the President Airbus Africa & Middle East, Mr Mikail Houari, and other executives of the Company on a courtesy visit at Headquarters NAF Abuja.
In a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information Ibikunle Daramola, the CAS noted that the nature of the threats confronting Nigeria required strategic partnerships at both governmental and non-governmental levels, not just within Africa but also in Europe and other parts of the world.
He observed that, by virtue of its human and natural resource endowment as well as its Geo-strategic location, Nigeria deserves the support of all its partners and friends to deal with the security challenges facing it.
He noted that the NAF, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, has continued to work assiduously to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. He further said NAF personnel were wholeheartedly committed, highly motivated, willing, able and ready to deal with the terrorists and other criminal elements to ensure a secured Nigeria. He noted however that this would require the support of friends and partners, through the provision of robust technical support and training for more effective and efficient employment of Air Power.
Air Marshal Abubakar stressed that Airbus Africa and other companies could play their part, in this regard, by ensuring shortened delivery times while also providing more comprehensive after sales services.
