NAHCON Defends 2019 Budget Proposal
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria yesterday defended its 2019 budget performance and presented its 2020 budget proposal before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Sen. Adamu Bulkachuwa.
Chairman of the commission, Abdullahi Muhammad, while making his submission, before the committee, explained that budget performance for 2019 remained at 36.62 per cent by September 2019.
The budget was broken down as follows: sub-total of approved budget for 2019 was N1,079,994,011.50 while the sub-total of budget released stood at N395, 447, 357.36.
The latter figure according to him represents actual expenditure while the allocation covers only personnel and overhead costs because all other operations of the Commission were independently sponsored through its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
The NAHCON chairman, however, explained that the IGR of the commission was expected to rise with its relocation to Hajj House, the commission’s permanent headquarters, formerly Metro Plaza.
Reacting to the chairman’s presentation, Bulkachuwa commended the commission for moving into its self-acquired office while also seeking further justification on how the commission intends to run the former plaza being pictured as too large wholly for NAHCON’s operations.
Bulkachuwa expressed delight that a government agency is having a tenable vision for self-sustenance.
He commended the Commission for the this feat being the first time since 1975 that any Hajj body in the country would run its foreign and local operations 100 per cent from its purse without funding from government.
He described this achievement as a challenge to others.
