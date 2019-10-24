New Innovations Central To Nigeria’s Growth – SystemSpecs

SystemSpecs has called for a newer and disruptive approach to national issues for a sweeping transformation of the fortunes of the country. Executive director of the firm, Deremi Atanda made this call while speaking as one of the panelist at the 51st Annual Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) conference in Abuja.

Atanda maintained that the most viable way to harnessing the innate potentials of the country is through the deployment of disruptive innovations across all sectors. The innovation, he stressed, must be embarked upon routinely but with a disruptive approach. ‘’Significant change only happens when there is a disruptive innovation, and that is why this conversation extends beyond innovative and into the realm of disruption,’’ he remarked.

Atanda added that even though technology was vital to disruptive innovation it is not the crux of the matter. That role, he suggests, lies with individuals, corporates, and government.

He further stated that having a clear vision would shape the nature of innovation that the nation wants to achieve. ‘’Technology is an enabler in the sense that it amplifies mental power in ways that you probably may not be able to achieve. Without a clear vision of what change should look like, however, we will just be specialists who describe problems without proffering cogent solutions.

“Until there is a picture of what change is supposed to be, we may not be able to leverage technology appropriately on a national level.’’

