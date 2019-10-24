No Dubious Contract In 2020 Budget – NIWA

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has said there is no dubious contract in its 2020 budget presented to the national assembly.

This is coming on the allegation that the Federal Ministry of Transportation had padded the 2020 budget of NIWA with fictitious projects including acquisition of vessels and barges as well as procurement of dredgers and other equipment, amounting to N4 billion.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the corporate affairs manager of the NIWA, Tayo Fadile said the statement does not reflect the position of the House Committee on Inland Waterways of the national assembly.

According to him, “The National freight office at Idi-iroko, Ogun State has absolutely nothing to do with NIWA. The Honourable Minister of Transportation, Honourable Minister of State (Transportation) and the MD of NIWA attended the Budget defence and these allegations never arose.

Adding that any further inquiry over this matter should be referred to the House Committee on Inland Waterways for further clarification Recall that the national assembly who uncovered the padding further discovered that over N4 billion had been appropriated for the items between 2017 and 2019.

The lawmakers uncovered the alleged fraud during the budget defence session held for the Federal Ministry of Transportation and NIWA by the House Committees on Inland Waterways, Land Transport, Ports and Harbours, and Marine Safety and Education, in collaboration with the Senate Committee on Marine Transport.

The controversial projects include the National Freight Office in Idi-Iroko, Ogun State, for which N40.5million was appropriated in 2017; N166million in 2018; and N99million in 2019, while N400million was proposed in the 2020 budget estimates of the Federal Ministry of Transportation’s budget line item ERGP 27102753.

Another is the procurement of dredgers and other related equipment/vessels, for which N1.5 billion was proposed in NIWA’s 2020 proposal. The lawmakers observed that N2.2billion was appropriated for the project in the 2018 and an additional N1billion in 2019.

The deputy chairman, House Committee on Waterways, Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, who spoke to journalists after the session, frowned on the various infractions discovered in the successive budgets, while calling for a thorough investigation into the funds expended on the projects.

