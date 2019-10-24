Oba Of Benin Endorses NCAC’S Golf Costumes

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has endorsed the National Council of Arts and Culture’s (NCAC’s) brand of golf costumes.

The golf costumes, made with Nigerian adire fabric is an initiative of the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe.

This development, without any doubt, makes Runsewe take pride in seeing his work fluttering across Benin, the traditional home of culture”.

“When your performances are unrivalled, you must have made history. You know his Majesty commands perfect respect. And for him to honour me in this manner means his Eminence endorsing these cultural golf wears which I refer to as my ‘trademark of self-belief’ is simply out of the ordinary”.

“I will take so many things home from this, especially with the creation of this wears which must have taken a lot of Nigerians out of joblessness”.

“The way thousands of golfers are warming up to this new line of golf wears is unbelievable. For one, this project will empower hundreds of tailors across the nation,” Runsewe said.

The cultural golf wears would be thoroughly exhibited on Saturday, as over 400 golfers are set to adorn it at a special golf tourney that is expected to put a wrap on the week-long national cultural festival ongoing in Benin.

