Obaseki’s Efforts Against Human Trafficking Resonate In Italy

Efforts of the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, against Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration yesterday became the centre of focus at a roundtable in Italy.

The stakeholders meeting which was hosted at the conference hall of the Nigerian Embassy, Rome Italy attracted critical stakeholders in the fight against Human Trafficking.

Among the Italian leading NGO’s includes the International South-South Cooperation, CISS, Be Free Social Cooperative, Law Legs Aid Worldwide, Gus-Han Solidarity Group, European Women Lobby, Italian Session-S.Egidio Community, Mater Africa for International Cooperation Onlus and Member of the EU Fundamental Rights Agency.

In a communique issued at the end of the deliberation, the stakeholders identified and commended the key role of the Edo state government against the scourge, calling for urgent actions and synergy to curb the growing trend.

“Trafficking in persons in Nigeria is increasingly becoming a professional trade as the growing desperation of Nigerians seeking greener pastures multiplies opportunity for traffickers to make fortune”.

“That the Italian Embassy in Nigeria should reduced it stringent requirements to visa applicants to enable those seeking visa for genuine reasons to acquire; adding that Italian government and the EU should assist the Nigeria government to repatriates all looted funds back to Nigeria to developed the Nigeria youths and infrastructures

“That EU/ Italian government should invest more on Preventive Measures in Nigeria especially the Edo State and that Edo state Government should be supported to intensified it approach on advocacy to stop and discourage potential migrants from the rural communities”.

“That Italian government and Nigerian government must adopt a strong approach and measures to stem the tide of young persons undertaking dangerous and illegal journey out of Nigeria,” the communique read.

The Nigeria Ambassador to Italy, His Excellency, Ambassador Yusuf Hinna, represented by the Minister Consular of Immigration, Salawu Bello, said the federal government is not relenting in ensuring that the welfare of it citizens any where is Paramount adding the war against human trafficking requires global cooperation and partnership.

On his part, Comrade Solomon Okoduwa, former Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Anti Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration who led the Edo delegation also harped on the need to sustain intensive advocacy and massive campaign.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

