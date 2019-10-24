One Dies In Lagos Multiple Road Accident

Tragedy struck again yesterday around Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway notorious for accidents following multiple accidents involving five vehicles, which claimed one life and injured a woman.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the driver of one of the accidented vehicles, a Toyota Hilux with registration number KRD 797 XN accident died instantly while the injured woman was rescued from the crashed vehicle.

For hours, emergency responses made hectic time trying to extricate the body of the Hilux driver trapped under accident vehicles. The recovery operation and management of the scene led to traffic gridlock which lasted for a few minutes.

Speaking on the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Director-General, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed that one person died in the accident, which involved five vehicles.

He said the identity of the dead driver was yet to be ascertained.

He said: “A yet-to-be identified male driver of the crushed Toyota Hilux lost his life, while a woman, identified as Toyin was trapped in the hiluxand later rescued.

‘’The trapped adult female who was rescued and extricated by the LASEMA team was handed over to LASAMBUS which administered first aid treatment while ensuring she was lucid all through administration of the treatment before being transferred to the Trauma Centre at the Old Toll Gate at 7up.

“The yet-to-be identified adult male who lost his life in the incident while driving the said Toyota Hilux with registration number KRD 797 XN had his remains bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU for proper disposal.

Recovery of the five vehicles involved in the multiple accident, which included a DAF Truck with registration number LSD742 XK (Lagos); Toyota Sienna Space Bus with registration number: NEN 16 XQ (Anambra State); Ogun State Bus Mass Transit Scheme, EPE 679 XT and a bus (OG L112), was coordinated by LASEMA’s Director of Operations, Engineer Akinsanya Olatunde.

Speaking on the statistic of accident recorded on Lagos roads, Osanyintolu said the agency was worried over increasing accidents involving articulated trucks, lamenting that motorists and other road users need to be safety conscious.

The general manager, who blamed the cause of the accident on negligence on the part of the motorists, warned that it would begin enforcement on road worthiness of vehicles.

