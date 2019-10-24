PMB’s Sochi Trip, A Diplomatic Masterpiece – Princewill

A chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tonye Princewill has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent trip to Sochi as nothing short of a “diplomatic masterpiece” considering the various agreements reached between Nigeria and Russia.

Dismissing critics of the President’s trips across the world, Chief Princewill insisted that President Buhari remains the first diplomat, image-maker and chief salesman of Nigeria, hence must engage in as many diplomatic shuttles as possible so as to ensure good relationship between the country and the rest of the world.

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja, the chieftain wondered why critics should lose sleep when President Buhari was trying to remarket the nation’s image after the 16 years misrule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The trip was a diplomatic masterpiece. A rebuff to those ignorant of the duties of a President of a country asking him to ignore the invitation. He is the No 1 Diplomat of His country and no diplomat stays in one place and expects good relationships with other countries. He is the Chief Sales Officer of his country and there’s no salesman who stays in his company and expects to make greater sales. He is the Chief Public Relations Officer and Reputation Manager of his country, again no Public Relations officer would stay back and expects any good relationships with sister countries.

“With the damage to our reputation from corruption, crime and the self-afflicted injuries of PDP’s 16 years of misrule, we can’t expect the President to stay in one place and think that things will improve. In any case what are the results of Mr President’s diplomatic forays?

“From China we have the Railways, Mambilla Dam and better Airports. From Germany, Siemens power interventions. From South Africa better protection for our citizens. From Saudi Arabia and the Middle East we have the Sukuk bond. The list goes on. What are the benefits of such negativity other than further erosion to our name and image? This is something the President is working very hard to correct. I support him. I suggest we all do same.” The statement said.

While listing the 13 agreements reached at Sochi, Princewill insisted that it addresses the core issues facing the country, adding that it made him personally proud.

“I couldn’t help but feel a deep sense of pride at the amount of effort and teamwork that must have preceded the visit and the different areas of the country and the economy impacted by them. My single biggest emotion though was relief.

“Because of the top three priorities we need as a country which are Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. I see millions of jobs from this visit alone. But as with so many agreements, meetings, summits and presidential visits, follow up is key. With a new cabinet that has results to deliver and a more collaborative legislature however, I see few challenges to a positive outcome.” He said.

