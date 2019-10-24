Police Arrest 4 For Stealing Animals

Four people are currently in police net for allegedly stealing domestic animals in Yobe state

The disclosure was made by the state police public relations officer, (PPRO) ASP Abdulmalik Abdulhafeez, who identified the four suspects found in possession of domestic animals that was stolen at different locations.

According to him, the two male suspects were arrested with 8 Cows at Mafa cattle market, both of Katutuyel Village via Jajare of Fune local government area and the other two male suspects were arrested with one cow at Borno Kichi market of Fune local government area of the state.

In the same vein, about 14 domestic animals ranging from donkeys, cows, rams and goats were also handed over to the Police by good Samaritan’s from Dapchi bush area and town.

The command called on members of the public whose domestic animals are missing to visit the SCIID for identification/proof of ownership and handing over.

He assured the general public and the good people of Yobe state that the command would not relent in its efforts to ensure the protection of lives and property safety and security of the citizens.

Meanwhile, after thorough investigation by the Police, the suspects were charged to court for prosecution.

The commissioner of Police urged well-meaning citizens to report any suspicious person’s, movements or objects to the nearest Police station for prompt action.

