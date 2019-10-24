Power Oil Commends WalkHeartOn 4.0

Lagosians recently actively participated in the kick-off of the fourth edition of Power Oil’s annual health awareness walk tagged “Power Oil WalkHeartOn”.

The event which started and terminated at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, is an annual heart health awareness walk strategically designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and remind Nigerians on the benefits of a daily fitness routine. It is aimed at encouraging Nigerians to walk at least 30 minutes every day to keep fit and stay healthy.

Brand Manager, Power Oil, Miss Prerna Pathre, in her address at the event, said, “It is delightful to see the impressive level of turn out for the health walk. As early as 6:35 am, lots of participants had arrived the venue to receive their kit in preparation to join the procession. This is a clear indication that the gospel of healthy living which the brand has been preaching is hitting the right spot in the minds of Nigerians.

“Confirming from our registration data base both online and offline, 1235 participants were recorded, however, considering the current situation, the head counts clearly surpassed that figure. Right now, we are gearing up for Ibadan walk next Saturday at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Liberty/ Ring road Ibadan and Port Harcourt (Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia for upper Saturday.”

The Nigerian Heart Foundation was also represented by its executive director, Dr Kingsley Akinroye who gave some health talk to encourage the participants. He said a minimum of 30 minutes daily walk is powerful enough to help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, maintain a good body weight and it ultimately enhances mental alertness and general wellbeing.

sounds, the benefits of walking to human lives is unquantifiable as many lives have been lost as a result of a sedentary lifestyle,” he said.

