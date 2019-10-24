Reps Commend EFCC’s War On Cyber Crime

The House of Representatives yesterday commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for its successes in tackling the scourge of cyber crime, plaguing the nation’s youth.

This came as the acting chairman of the agency, Ibrahim Magu defended the Commission’s 2020 budget of N30.921billion before the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes.

Members of the Committee equally applauded the patriotic role of the EFCC in exposing the processes leading to the $9.6billion arbitral award to Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID), by a UK commercial court, as fraudulent.

A member of the Committee, Hon. Ademorin Kuye observed that the Commission has contributed immensely in redeeming the image of the country in the global community. While commending the record-setting convictions profile of the Commission this year, Kuye observed the need for life insurance cover for EFCC staffs, especially given the risks associated with their job.

Speaking on the strides of the Commission in the 2019 fiscal year, Magu disclosed that his agency recorded 882 convictions between January and October , which outstripped the 312 recorded in 2018.

