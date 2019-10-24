Reps To Nigeria Airforce: Establish Quick Response Wing For Sokoto, Others

…NA expect Helicopter gunships

Disturbed by the increasing rate of insecurity around the country, the House of Representatives has asked the Nigeria Airforce to urgently establish a quick response wing in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Committee on Air force has asked the Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar to as a matter of urgency establish a Quick Response Wing in three Northern states to stem insecurity.

The plea was made yesterday by the Chairman Committee on Airforce, Hon. Mohammed Koko, during the 2020 budget defence of the Air force.

Koko while lamenting the spate of insecurity said, “I would be delighted if you could equally extend the security apparatus and airpower of the of the Nigeria Air Force to the old Sokoto States, presently comprising of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara.

“This is to nip in the bud, the perennial security challenges in this areas by establishing the Quick Response Wing (QRW) in Kebbi State which has two international borders of Benin Republic and Niger Republic to assist in curtailing increased insecurity challenges in the area”.

While lauding the force for its role in the fight against insurgency, the chairman assured that the House will do all within its power to ensure that adequate budgetary provision is made for it.

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, informed that the airforce would soon acquire two helicopter gunships which is expected to arrive Nigeria before the end of the year.

“We are about to acquire two helicopter gunships from Italy; we have a shipment inspection team in Italy to ensure that what is supposed to come with the aircraft is intact before the shipment to Nigeria.

“We believe that the helicopter gunships would be in the country before the end of the year.

“We have made substantial progress in terms of acquiring the JF17 vital aircraft from Pakistan and I believe that very soon our officers and men would move to Pakistan for training while the production of the aircraft is ongoing.”

The chief also revealed that Airforce has continued to operate in eight different operations in different parts of the country, recruited and trained more personnel.

“The has flown over 65,000 hours out of which 21,900 hours were flown in the Northeast of the country; we have continued to provide support to ground troops and we have also continued to engage criminal elements that undermine the security of our country.

“In the area of capacity building and training, have also brought in about 600 graduates and we are about to bring in another 120 graduates into the Airforce.” the chief of Air staff said.

