Return Of Nigerians In Diaspora

In the past few years, Nigeria has had a number of her citizens who have lived outside the country, especially in other African countries, return home for one reason or the other. The most recent batch of returnees, after the intervention that brought those afraid of losing their lives in xenophobic attacks in South Africa, was the return of over a hundred Nigerians trapped in Libya on their way to Europe. These returnees, including victims of human trafficking, unaccompanied migrant children, or those with health-related needs, have all been battered by their different experiences. And just like the Biblical prodigal son, they return, not to be accepted on the same status as they were before they left the country, but at least, to be given some form of push and support to help their minds settle so that they can begin anew.

There is no doubt that the fate that these returnees might have to face is the same fate Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the country have had to endure since the unfortunate series of terrorist attacks that have persisted in some part of our nation for over a decade now began. And if anything, we have seen that the support that these brothers and sisters of ours need should not only come from their family members.

This newspaper is of the view that there should be some kind of responsibility from society towards these group of people to help facilitate their reintegration back into society. For, indeed, rebuilding a shattered mind goes beyond a few individuals and involves a larger society.

We are, therefore, compelled by their plight to appeal for an awakening of government’s consciousness to her social responsibilities, towards the returnees and also the IDPs.

We urge the government to realise that there are things that need to be put in place to ensure a wholistic rehabilitation of people who have been troubled by different issues that led to their being forced to leave their places of residence, as in the case of Nigerians returning, or their country homes, as regards IDPs. And first on the list is employment.

We know that unemployment is one problem that even citizens who have never left the shores of the country also suffer. But according to the United Nations Policy for Post-Conflict Employment Creation, Income Generation and Reintegration, employment and income generation are fundamental elements for a lasting solution to the problems that these returnees face. The policy states that, ‘‘for communities and individuals, job creation and regular income can provide the means for survival and recovery. They are also keys to reaching out to young people and reintegrating returnees. In short, generating employment is crucial to building peace.’’

The policy further put forth a practical three – track approach of stabilising income generation and emergency employment; promoting employment opportunities at the local level, where reintegration ultimately takes place; and supporting sustainable employment creation and decent work.

In another document of the International Organisation for Migration, IOM, return migration, associated with the process of going back to one’s own culture, family and home, is at times mistakenly oversimplified. According to the document, ‘‘the mere fact that someone returns to a country or place where they have previously been living does not mean that reintegration is seamless. Reintegration in general is understood as the re-inclusion or re-incorporation of a person into a group or a process, e.g. of a migrant into the society of his or her country of origin or habitual residence.

“It is a multidimensional process that requires the re-establishment of economic and psychosocial ties. As such, successful reintegration depends on various factors such as the migrant’s time spent abroad as well as his/her personal abilities and resources; the acceptance by his/her family, peers, and community; but also on environmental and structural capacities as well as development and economic opportunities available in the country of origin,’’ the document added.

We are of the opinion that now is the time to focus on job creation at every level of government especially at the local and state levels for indeed a proper reintegration of these people into society by all means necessary now, will save the country in the future in the sense that, rather than become nuisance to their communities and the country at large, all those who are able to work are gainfully employed and given the opportunity to contribute to national development and growth.

