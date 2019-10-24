SON Approves 128 New Standards

A new set of 128 Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS) have just been approved for publication, dissemination and use by stakeholders in Nigeria to drive economic advancement by manufacturers, processors, assemblers and importers of products and services.

The new standards were approved by the Nigerian Standards Council (NSC) at its 5th meeting held at the SON operational headquarters, Lekki, Lagos yesterday, according to a statement from the office of the director-general, Osita Aboloma.

Speaking after the meeting, the director- general posited that the approval by the SON council would further boost industrial and commercial activities in the country in view of the imminent implementation of the African Continent Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to him, the agreement has further necessitated rapid development and harmonisation of standards, conformity assessment procedures as well as mutual recognition of quality marks, to cover all sectors and facilitate trade across the continent through the elimination of technical barriers.

He enumerated areas covered by the approved standards as including civil/building technology, chemical technology, electrical and electronics, food/codex, petroleum products as well as liquefied petroleum cylinders among others.

In his opening remarks, council chairman, Mr. Edet Akpan, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment congratulated the SON management for its promptness in dealing with staff promotions and disciplinary matters.

He enjoined the council members to continue to bring their rich knowledge and experiences to bear in assisting SON deliver on its mandate, stressing that quality was a moving target that requires continual improvement in service delivery by the organisation.

The standards council is an 18-member body recognised by law to provide policy direction in carrying out the organisation’s mandate of standards development, conformity assessment and metrology assurance amongst others.

Its members are drawn from ministries, departments and agencies of government, the organised private sector and professional associations, including the director-general, SON.

