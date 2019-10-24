NEWS
Stakeholders Call For Establishment Of Anti-corruption Courts
Stakeholders have again, called for the need to establish special courts for anti-corruption cases.
These calls took the front burner at the second day of the ongoing “Third EFCC-NJI Capacity Building Workshop for Judges and Justices,” with participants arguing strongly that the solution to delays in the prosecution of economic and financial crimes cases lies in the establishment of such courts.
Leading the call was the immediate past Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, whose presentation is entitled: “Special Offences Court as a Panacea to Delays in the Prosecution of Economic and Financial Crimes.”
Justice Oke noted that internet fraud provided a global worry that called for urgent attention.
While imploring the Nigerian authorities to join the rest of the world in establishing special courts for economic and financial crimes, she observed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in the last few years has done tremendously well in fighting corruption and decried the delay in prosecution of cases of economic crimes and corruption.
“Considering the impressive rate at which other countries across the globe (African countries inclusive, have embraced the use of specialised anti-corruption courts, Nigeria should not be left behind. To create special courts for economic and financial crimes is a task that must be done,” she said.
Head, EFCC, Legal Directorate, Latona Gbolahon, added his voice, saying special courts should be designated to tackle the dangerous trend of corruption, adding that serious issues of corruption should be handled seriously.
EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren recalled that Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of EFCC in his good will message at the opening ceremony of the workshop on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 had equally called for the establishment of special anti-corruption courts in the country to hasten the dispensation of justice in corruption cases.
MOST READ
Lai Mohammed Seeks Support For Persons With Disabilities
IPPIS Lacks Flexibility To Address University Peculiarities – ASUU
Our Loyalty To Nigeria, Non Negotiable – Aregbesola
Facebook Reaffirms Commitment To Combat Hate Speech – Official
TechnoServe Trains Processors On Quality Control In Food Fortification
EFCC Arrests 2 Brothers, 8 Other Suspects In Ilorin Over Alleged Fraud
2 of 3 Polio Viruses Eradicated In ‘Historic’ Step – WHO
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB, Putin Seal Deal On Refineries, Ajaokuta Steel
-
LAW11 hours ago
Issues As PDP Names Supreme Court Justices To Sit On Atiku’s Appeal
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Okays April 18 For Take-off
-
COLUMNS11 hours ago
Boko Haram: Appreciating PMB’s Courage
-
OPINION10 hours ago
NGOs’ Covert Agenda
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Taraba Assembly Move To End Communal Clashes, Other Criminal Activities.
-
NEWS21 hours ago
10 Bag First Class As Kings University Holds Maiden Convocation
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Nigeria Loses $15bn To Tax Evasion Annually – FIRS