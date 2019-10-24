Stakeholders Call For Establishment Of Anti-corruption Courts

Stakeholders have again, called for the need to establish special courts for anti-corruption cases.

These calls took the front burner at the second day of the ongoing “Third EFCC-NJI Capacity Building Workshop for Judges and Justices,” with participants arguing strongly that the solution to delays in the prosecution of economic and financial crimes cases lies in the establishment of such courts.

Leading the call was the immediate past Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, whose presentation is entitled: “Special Offences Court as a Panacea to Delays in the Prosecution of Economic and Financial Crimes.”

Justice Oke noted that internet fraud provided a global worry that called for urgent attention.

While imploring the Nigerian authorities to join the rest of the world in establishing special courts for economic and financial crimes, she observed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in the last few years has done tremendously well in fighting corruption and decried the delay in prosecution of cases of economic crimes and corruption.

“Considering the impressive rate at which other countries across the globe (African countries inclusive, have embraced the use of specialised anti-corruption courts, Nigeria should not be left behind. To create special courts for economic and financial crimes is a task that must be done,” she said.

Head, EFCC, Legal Directorate, Latona Gbolahon, added his voice, saying special courts should be designated to tackle the dangerous trend of corruption, adding that serious issues of corruption should be handled seriously.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren recalled that Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of EFCC in his good will message at the opening ceremony of the workshop on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 had equally called for the establishment of special anti-corruption courts in the country to hasten the dispensation of justice in corruption cases.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

