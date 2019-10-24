Stolen Credit Card Details Retrieved From Naira Marley’s Device – EFCC

Head of the forensic department at the Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuru Buhari yesterday told a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, that various stolen credit card information were retrieved from a laptop collected from Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley.

Buhari, who told the trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo that he had had training with the South Korean police department and the FBI, also claimed that the website visit history recovered from the musician’s device showed that the top five most visited sites dealt with buying and selling stolen credit card information’s.

The EFCC operative was testifying as the first prosecution witness in the on -going trial of Naira Marley, over allegations of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud brought against him by the anti-graft agency.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge filed against him.

While being led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, Buhari told the court that during analysis, the cache file and history file revealed that the most frequently visited sites by the user of the computer includes arder007.org, Zuni.sa, nationwidecheckbalance.co.uk, ferunshop.net AMD cocoa.co.uk.”

“Analysis of the websites revealed that web 1 is where stolen card information is being sold to intending fraudsters.

“Web 2 is for stolen credit cards specifically for the UK, web 3 is an online website designed for UK card holders to check their balance wherever they are around the world.

“Web 4 is a dark web meaning am underground tunnel in the internet where stolen credit card information are sold and traded.

“Web 5 is an online shopping mall where members are given discounts for shopping from certain shops,” the witness claimed.

He also informed the judge that stolen credit card information’s with special status that allows transaction up-to $12,000 without a pin or physical card was found in a file named select BIN 101.txt and .txt.

Buhari stated, “For the note file, two major files were discovered named .txt which contained about four credit card information belonging to four different personalities in the UK including one Nicole Louise.”

“The second file is named selected BIN101.txt containing Bank Identification Number of European, American and Latin American banks.”

“When we ran the BIN code search for the first six digits of the cards, it revealed they are Visa cards issued by Barclay’s bank, Sandander UK plc.”

“We identified that certain banks in US, Europe and Asia with certain peculiarities, these are banks that they issue credit cards without pins based on the high level of trust, they allow a transaction of up to $12,000 in a swipe on pos.”

