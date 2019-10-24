Tukura, Obanikoro Lead 9th Assembly’s Young Parliamentarians Forum

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has inaugurated the executive council of Inter Parliamentary Union – Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF), a forum of elected parliamentarians younger than 45 years.

Member of the House of Representatives from Zuru, Fakai, Sakaba & Danko/Wasagu federal constituency of Kebbi State, Hon Ibrahim Kabir Tukura was elected as the chairman, while his counterpart from Eti Osa federal constituency of Lagos State, Babajide Obanikoro was elected as deputy chairman.

Also present at the inauguration was the senior programme manager of Westminster Foundation for Democracy, in charge of Africa, Ms. Lucy Armstrong.

While inaugurating the new executive, Lawan noted that the idea of YPF was to place emphasis on the inclusion of young parliamentarians across the world, particularly in the National Assembly.

He however assured that the Senate would work with other stakeholders to support YPF to ensure inclusion of youths in all aspects of legislation and governance in the country.

According to Lawan, democracy as a system involves participation of all; the involvement of energetic sector like the YPF can therefore not be overemphasized, adding that involvement and integration are the hallmark of democracy that need sustenance.

“Young people everywhere in the world provide new energy for development. They represent the future and the promise of any nation; young are the hope of tomorrow and the impending group around leadership to revolve. If you want to see the future of a nation, look at what it is doing with its youth that will tell you whether that country, society or community has a future.

“What we have to do is to ensure that our young ones, whether they are parliamentarians or not receive the kind of attention that is needed to prepare them for tomorrow. Otherwise, the vacuum will be too wide, too big and too deep in the future. So our tomorrow is prepared today with our young parliamentarians, no nation can joke with its young population, they deserve all the attention because we can through the character of the young determine the future of a nation,” he said.

Chairman of the Forum, Tukura, in his inaugural speech assured that youth participation and empowerment will be at the forefront of the policy of the 9th National Assembly. He also promised to extend participation of YPF to state houses of assembly.

“Following the Not Too Young To Run campaign championed by YIAGA AFRICA and the emergence of young lawmakers at the national and state levels, I will ensure that the Forum is inaugurated across the state houses of assembly and active participation at the next Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Therefore, this Forum will make sure that youth participation and empowerment is at the forefront of the policy of the 9th National Assembly.

“It is with great joy and all humility that I accept the chairmanship of this Forum. Let me quickly assure you of my commitment towards leading the forum in the right direction. As a team player, I will ensure the involvement and active participation of all members of the YPF at all times in order to achieve the goals and objectives of the forum. It is important to note that the Young Parliamentarian Forum, YPF is a forum provided for young lawmakers to boost their participation in parliament and ensure that young parliamentarians play a full part in the work of the parliament,” Tukura stated.

