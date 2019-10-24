Uba Sani Seeks Closure Of Unauthorised Rehabilitation Centres

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Malam Uba Sani, yesterday called for the closure of all unauthorised rehabilitation centres in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Senator Uba and sent to LEADERSHIP, the Senator described the recent discovery of some torture centres in Rigasa and Zaria in the name of rehabilitation centres as shocking.

Uba urged religious leaders to speak up and loudly condemn such intolerable acts in the name of religious instruction, stressing that rather than reforming the young ones to live pious lives, the torture centres have succeeded in making them to hate society, “This is dangerous.”

According to the statement, Uba added that, he would sponsor a bill for an Act to effectively regulate the establishment and operation of rehabilitation centres the country.

Uba explained further that, the bill would address the loopholes evident in the operations of rehabilitation centres in Nigeria and adopt rights based approach.

The statement reads in part, “The recent discovery of some ‘torture centres’ or ‘modern slave camps’ in the garb of rehabilitation centres in Rigasa, Igabi local government and Zaria sent shock waves across Nigeria and caught the attention of the international community. In the guise of Islamic instruction and drug rehabilitation, young Nigerians are subjected to horrendous torture, abominable sexual assaults and other despicable forms of inhuman and degrading treatment.

“The sight of emaciated, disease ridden, haggard looking children stepping out with their legs chained will remain in my consciousness for a long time to come. This is clearly an outrage. The height of man’s inhumanity to man.”

Uba noted, “Even more saddening is the sheer arrogance and self righteous disposition of the managers of such rehabilitation centres, as well as the attempt by parents of some of the rescued children to justify their decision to leave their wards in such squalid, modern day slavery camps. We have indeed lost our sense of decency and humanity. What a tragedy! Our religious leaders must speak up and loudly too to condemn such intolerable acts in the name of religious instruction. Rather than reforming the young ones to live pious lives, they have succeeded in making them to hate society. This is dangerous.”

The statement explained, “The Rigasa and Zaria discoveries are just a tip of the iceberg. Many more are hidden across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. We must mount a massive national operation to unearth them and close them without further delay. The damage they are doing to Nigerian youths is incalculable. They have no place in a civilised society like ours.

The mode of operation of the rehabilitation centres raises human rights issues and threaten the health of the children kept in such decrepit places. This includes vulnerability to HIV and Tuberculosis (TB).

“This calls for a multi-sectoral collaboration among law enforcement, health, judiciary, human rights and drug control institutions to initiate measures to clean up the rehabilitation system in Nigeria. We must aim for a system that adopts the rights based approach. We must develop a framework of action to support voluntary and community – based services for people who use drugs.”

