VIOs Insist On Riders’ Permit For Tricycle, Motorcycle Operators

Chief road traffic officers of the federation, otherwise known as Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs), in the country, have insisted that the ongoing registration of tricycle and motorcycle operators in the country must continue to ensure proper regulation and monitoring of their activities.

In a statement signed by the national secretary of the officers, Durojaye Babawale Olalekan and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, members explained that the riders’ permit was also meant to work towards reducing their challenges.

The statement further explained that the riders’ permit was also meant to register tricycles and motorcycles and for route mapping and allocation, city delineation and establishment of operation zones and restriction zones, as well as for allocation of tricycle and motorcycle to particular route.

Olalekan stated that at with the full compliance with the riders’ permit, all security and safety challenges associated with the use of motorcycle and tricycle for conveyance of human and goods would be drastically reduced.

Members also described as unconstitutional and counterproductive any effort to jeopardize the laudable project across the country for whatever reason, without making clarifications.

He continued: “It should also be noted that while the use of tricycles and motorcycles are not particularly allowed for public transportation purposes by Nigerian Road Traffic Act CAP 548LFN, exigencies and reality of present developmental situations in many states have necessitated their usage for human and goods transportation.”

All Nigerians and visitors alike are familiar with safety and security challenges that have bedeviled the use of motorcycles and tricycles for conveyance of humans and goods over the years. It would therefore be wrong for states to fold their arms while their citizens are been maimed, robbed and killed daily in their domain.”

