Women Tasked On Self Esteem

Women have been advised to think highly of themselves as veritable members of the society, rather than appendages of men.

Former minister of sports, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, made the remarks yesterday, during the 3rd symposium lecture series of Osasu Show with the theme, “5The 21st Century Woman and her Role in National Development.

Abdullahi, who delivered the keynote lecture, noted that gender equality is the basis of democracy in every sane society, thus there is no basis for any form of discrimination against women whether on the ground of religion or culture.

According to him, certain rights of the female gender tend to be in jeopardy when the womenfolk see themselves in a male-dominated society matters.

“I subscribe to the designation of a girl child not because I am a man but because I am a father of a girl-child.

The Senate president, Sen Lawan Ahmed, represented by Sen Betty Apiafi, said the topic is important to the development of women in Nigeria.

“The role of women is always central to the political process in any society. This is because of their capacity to lead the way despite the herculean tasks before them. Their God-given ability is immense and should be epitomised, therefore, we cannot afford to exclude women in the 21st century.”

Earlier, in his contribution to the topic of discussion, the FCT resident electoral commissioner, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, noted that the topic was timely given the advocacy by various groups on the role women play in national development. According to him, the FCT administration has a commitment to gender issues on election.

“We want women’s votes to count, but most importantly, we want to challenge women to slug it out with their male counterparts rather than wait for slots.”

Present at the symposium were the governors of Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson; Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu; wife of Ekiti state governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi and a host of others.

