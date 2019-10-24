World Bank Ranking: PMB Building Globally Competitive Economy – APC

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) declared that the latest World Bank ranking shows that the Buhari-led government was building a globally competitive economy.

The commendation to President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is coming on the heels of latest World Bank ranking which has seen Nigeria jump 15 places in the institution’s Ease of Doing Business global ratings.

In a statement Thursday in Abuja by its spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party also welcomed bilateral agreements between President Buhari and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin at the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit, to strengthen Nigeria-Russia multi-faceted relations, particularly on completing abandoned projects initiated by both countries, starting new infrastructure projects and expanding trade and investment, security and military cooperation.

“Contrary to uninformed and embarrassingly myopic editorial by a newspaper indicating that foreign trips by President Buhari is tantamount to abandoning governance, this trip like the previous ones has proven to be very beneficial to our country.

“According to the Bretton Wood institution, Nigeria is now ranked 131 globally on the Ease of Doing Business ranking, moving up by 15 places from its previous 2019 spot and also named top 10 most improved economy in the world, in terms of doing business.

“Economic development was a major election promise the APC made to Nigerians in 2015. With Nigeria latest ranking, it is evident that the President Buhari administration is building a globally competitive economy and consolidating on our status as Africa’s biggest economy.

“Since the launch of the National Action Plan on Ease of Doing Business, the President Buhari administration has aggressively implemented economic reforms and progressively reduced the challenges faced by Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) when getting credit, paying taxes, amongst others, by removing critical bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria.

“The success stories abound with the likes of Reston Tedheke, ex-Niger Delta militant turned successful farmer in Nasarawa state and other home-grown entrepreneurs. They are testimony to the administration’s successful economic development efforts.”

