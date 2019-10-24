Zenith Bank’s Profit Before Tax Hits N176bn In Q3

Demonstrating its market dominance and leadership, Zenith Bank Plc has posted N176.183 billion profit before tax for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2019.

The bank’s profit before tax grew by 5.31 per cent to N176.183 billion as against N167.307 billion in Q3, 2018. Profit after tax rose by five per cent to N150.723 billion from N144.179 billion in 2018, resulting to earnings per share of N4.80 as against N4.58 in 2018.

From the unaudited account which was presented to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday also showed that gross earnings increased by four per cent from N474.607 billion recorded in Q3, 2018 to N491.268 billion in Q3, 2019.

Despite a challenging macro-economic backdrop, the group recorded a significant growth in non-interest income, expanding by 22 per cent from N128.7 billion in Q3, 2018 to N156.8 billion for the current period.

The bank in a statement to LEADERSHIP stated that “Our platforms and channels have been the enablers of this growth, with fees from electronic products doubling to N35.3 billion from N17.6 billion in Q3 2018.

“Our cost optimization strategies and aggressive retail banking drive are yielding the desired effects as cost-to-income ratio declined from 51.2 per cent in Q3, 2018 to 50.1 per cent in Q3, 2019 with Earnings Per Share (EPS) growing by five per cent.”

It noted that “Our retail and corporate banking franchises continued its momentum with customers’ deposits growing by seven per cent to N3.95 trillion from N3.69 trillion recorded as at December 2018, a reflection of increasing share of the industry’s deposits and customers’ confidence in the Zenith brand.

“These deposit acquisitions have directly contributed to our cost of funds improving from 3.3 per cent in Q3, 2018 to 2.95 per cent as at Q3, 2019.”

According to the statement, we have continued to deploy capital to creating viable risk assets with gross loans and advances growing by nine per cent from N2.02 trillion as at December 2018 to N2.2 trillion as at Q3, 2019 across both the retail and corporate segments.

“Our focus remains the search for bankable lending opportunities to ensure the attainment of the minimum regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) of 65 per cent by December 31, 2019 without compromising our prudence.

“Our robust risk management framework has ensured that non-performing loans (NPL) ratio declined from 4.98 per cent in December 2018 to 4.95 per cent in the current period.

“Our commitment to maintaining a shock-proof balance sheet remains with liquidity and capital adequacy ratios at 63.8 per cent and 23.8 per cent respectively, both above regulatory thresholds.”

In this final quarter of the year, the bank said it will sustain its competitiveness and share of market in the corporate segment and build upon its digital foundations to reinforce our retail banking initiatives.

