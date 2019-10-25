3 Suspects In Police Net For Stealing Female Pants In Niger

The Police in Niger have arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing female pants in Lapai and Gurara Local Government areas of the state .

The command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammadu Abubakar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday that a complainant was lodged at the Lapai Police Division of the theft on Oct. 18.

He said that the case was assigned for investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man, Mohammed Ali, a resident of state low cost housing estate, in whose possession the pants were found.

Abubakar said that when quizzed by the police, Ali confessed to have broken into the house of the complainant through the window and removed the pants from where it was spread.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect also stole three other pants from different rooms in the same neighborhood.

The suspect said that he delivered the stolen pants to one Malam Madaji Yabajeko of Agaie Local Government Area, now at large.

Abubakar said that the case would soon be charged to court after completion of Police investigation.

Similarly, on Oct. 9 acting on another report, operatives of Kaffin-Koro Division arrested one Abubakar Sadiq, 18, and Ephraim Isaiah, 19, both student’s of Izom Science Secondary school, Gurara Local Government Area for stealing female pants.

Abubakar said that the two suspects had since been charged to court. (NAN)

