Abuja CCTV Project: Continue To Reject PDP, APC Charges Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has tasked Nigerians to continue to reject the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) even as the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states draws increasingly closer.

Citing the recent disclosure of the alleged $460 million Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) contract scam by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, the party said the APC-led Muhammadu Buhari administration had devoted itself to instilling the culture of financial discipline into public administration in the country.

APC, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the opposition party had skimmed Nigeria of huge sums in the name of contracts that were either poorly executed or were never delivered, despite payment of mobilisation funds.

According to the party, the seriousness of the APC administration to take country away from the era of waste are recognisable through the several ongoing national infrastructure projects across the country, which are giving value for every Kobo from the public purse.

“Recent disclosures by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, that the current administration continues to service a $460 million loan taken from China to fund a phony Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) contract is a stark reminder why Nigerians must continue to reject the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels of government.

“The fraudulent CCTV contract was awarded in August 2010.

“Lest we forget, the $16billion spent on power, with no electricity; fuel subsidy rackets; counter-insurgency funds that were diverted and shared to political cronies; a phoney gas supply and processing agreement which has left the current administration contesting a $9.6 billion judgment debt, among other corrupt schemes and heists perpetuated by consecutive PDP administrations during its 16 years rule

“The good news is that those dark days of willful waste, procurement/contract frauds and institutionalised corruption are behind us. The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is progressively and aggressively instilling financial discipline, prudence, curbing leakages and ensuring probity in the way government conducts its business.

