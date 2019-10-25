Air Warriors Emerge Champions Of 2019 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League

Air Warriors of Abuja defeated MFM Queens 55-53 points to be crowned the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League champions after a titanic final clash decided yesterday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.

The league debutants, Air Warriors who dominated the first half, won the first quarter 14-7 points before going into half time with 34-23 points on the back of a second quarter which they also won 20-17 points.

Both teams scored 12 points each in the third quarter of the epic clash as it was a case of too little too late for MFM Queens under Coach Aderemi Adewunmi despite winning the last quarter 17-9 points.

Murjanatu Musa of Air Warriors posted another double-double display with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists to win the title for her side.

She also picked the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the league for the 2019 season.

Murjanatu was listed alongside Ifunanya Okoro (First Bank), Gbihi Cynthia (Dolphins), Josette Anaswem (Customs) and Ifunanya Ijeh (MFM Queens) as the tournament’s top 5.

For individual awards, Jossette Anaswem emerged as tournament’s highest point scorer as well as the Three Points shooter.

Murjanatu won the Highest Rebounder and Highest Blocks award while Ifunanya Okoro settled for Assists and Steal leader as her team became the fourth team to have ever won the league in the last 15 years.

Both teams have qualified for the FIBA Zone 3 Women Club Championship qualifiers holding in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

First Bank coasted to a comfortable 45 points win against Dolphins to win the bronze medal.

The Chairman of Air Warriors, Solademi Abdulmajid, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports, was full of praises to his team adding that the victory will further spoil the team to make the nation proud at the continental level.

