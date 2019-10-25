SPORTS
Air Warriors Emerge Champions Of 2019 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League
Air Warriors of Abuja defeated MFM Queens 55-53 points to be crowned the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League champions after a titanic final clash decided yesterday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.
The league debutants, Air Warriors who dominated the first half, won the first quarter 14-7 points before going into half time with 34-23 points on the back of a second quarter which they also won 20-17 points.
Both teams scored 12 points each in the third quarter of the epic clash as it was a case of too little too late for MFM Queens under Coach Aderemi Adewunmi despite winning the last quarter 17-9 points.
Murjanatu Musa of Air Warriors posted another double-double display with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists to win the title for her side.
She also picked the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the league for the 2019 season.
Murjanatu was listed alongside Ifunanya Okoro (First Bank), Gbihi Cynthia (Dolphins), Josette Anaswem (Customs) and Ifunanya Ijeh (MFM Queens) as the tournament’s top 5.
For individual awards, Jossette Anaswem emerged as tournament’s highest point scorer as well as the Three Points shooter.
Murjanatu won the Highest Rebounder and Highest Blocks award while Ifunanya Okoro settled for Assists and Steal leader as her team became the fourth team to have ever won the league in the last 15 years.
Both teams have qualified for the FIBA Zone 3 Women Club Championship qualifiers holding in Cotonou, Benin Republic.
First Bank coasted to a comfortable 45 points win against Dolphins to win the bronze medal.
The Chairman of Air Warriors, Solademi Abdulmajid, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports, was full of praises to his team adding that the victory will further spoil the team to make the nation proud at the continental level.
MOST READ
Kogi, Bayelsa Election: CTA Task Police On Adequate Protection Of Voters, INEC officials
N3.3trn Personnel Cost Will Impede Devt – Minister
Why Workers, Applicants, Others Forge Certificates
10 Leading MDAs In 2019
NJC Recommends 4 Justices For Supreme Court
Reviving Cultural Values, Panacea For Societal Problems – Minister
Ajaokuta: Kogi Gov Hails PMB On Nigeria-Russia Bilateral Pact
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
12 Days At UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital
-
COLUMNS6 hours ago
Why Do Men See Sex As The Only Reward For Good?
-
COLUMNS6 hours ago
Oil Spills In Bauchi
-
NEWS20 hours ago
PMB’s Sochi Trip, A Diplomatic Masterpiece – Princewill
-
OPINION21 hours ago
As Prof Ibrahim Garba Quits The Stage As ABU VC
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Prof. Bogoro: TETFund In The Hands Of A Prolific Researcher
-
NEWS12 hours ago
ASUU Kicks Against IPPIS, Wants NASS To Overrule FG’s Directive
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
Bank CEOs Applauds FG Suspension of USSD Charges By Telecom Companies