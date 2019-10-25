Appeal Court Affirms Benue PDP Reps Member, Gbande’s Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital has affirmed the election of Richard Gbande of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as member representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency.

Prince Solomon Wombo of All Progressives Congress (APC), having being dissatisfied with the decision of the National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State entered the appeal, praying the court to set aside the decision, which earlier upheld the election of Gbande.

The appellants had contended at the Tribunal that the votes by which Gbande was returned with as winner of the 9th March, 2019 National Assembly election was not a true reflection of what transpired.

They further contended in the petition, that the election was marred with irregularities including over voting, use of violence, intimidation, inducement of voters and non- compliance with Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) as well as INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Election Officials 2019.

However, in a lead judgment delivered by Honourable Justice J.E. Ekanem, JCA the appellate court held that the appellants did not discharge the burden of prove on them and same did not shift to the respondents, as was held by the lower court.

The appeal court therefore, upheld the decision of the Tribunal and dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

Gbande, who commended the judgement, called on his opponent to join hands with him for the peace and development of the federal constituency.

He described the decision of the appellate court as “victory for democracy and Sankera.”

Gbande, however called on his opponents and the entire people of Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency to join hands with him for peace and development in Sankera.

