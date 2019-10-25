As Nigerian Teams Shine At China Internet Plus Competition

At the recent China ‘Internet Plus’ University Graduates Innovation and Entrepreneurship Awards held in Zhejiang University, China, three Nigeria teams did their best to shine bright as always, JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH writes.

From October 12 to 15, the finals of the fifth China ‘Internet Plus’ University Graduates Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award, was held in the Zhejiang University, China. The competition saw more than 8,000 participants from over 800 colleges and universities around the world, gather to compete for different prices in different categories.

The award, which had four categories including higher education track, vocational education track, international track and germination track (open for high school students) was designed to achieve five major goals of a more comprehensive, more international, more China, more educational and more innovation.

Since June 2019, the award has attracted 4.57 million graduates and 1.09 million teams from 124 countries and regions on five continents to engage in the competition. The number of projects and participants is close to the sum of the previous four competitions, and the international influence has also further improved. It has become the most influential innovative and entrepreneurial event for all colleges and universities across China. The majority of projects which were submitted for the competition focused on artificial technology, chips, 5G, new materials and other technological frontiers, some of which have taken the leading position in the industry.

During the finals, there were 61 gold awards in higher education track and 20 innovation potential awards in germination track. The rest of tracks selected 15 gold awards, respectively. At last, only four teams entered the championship competition for October 14.

This year, three Nigerian teams stood out and presented their projects during the finale at the Zhejiang University, China. All three teams focused on different fields.

For instance: members from one of the teams, AF Inspirant Talent, focused on a China-African student sharing practice platform. Talking about the competition journey, they told us; “We got information about the competition from some colleagues who suggested that we participate in the event. We have introduced the project to the judges and have answered their questions. We are confident that this project is going to sell, and I hope after the competition can help other students including foreign students, come to China.”

Before participating in the competition, members of this team had met strong obstacles ranging from access to funds to technical and staff problem. It was not an easy journey for them but they never gave up.

“We have a passion to help the world tomorrow, and when meeting friends who have the same wish, we can click in almost immediately,” the team leader Akan Donald excitedly told us.

With more support from judges, their project is going to be established in China. They mentioned that China is a good place for both the project and them.

Another Nigerian team from Osun State University presented a project about development of road recycling agent using waste cooking oil and its application as well as how to maintain wastes and turning waste into treasure. They got a pretty high score of 86.8!

Plasma Smart is a social enterprise in Nigeria and this is the first-time the team is represented in the Chinese competition. Amazed by the city and the event, members of the team also found it meaningful to get together in the competition because it’s an opportunity for lots of entrepreneurs and participants to share thoughts. Presenters told us that if they had opportunities in the future, they would like to start business in China as well.

In the championship competition in the evening of October 14, the four teams took roadshow in sequence. After teams’ mutual evaluation and expert comments, 150 judges voted for the roadshow team and the results were announced on the spot. In the end, Tsinghua University won the championship, and “[email protected]” project cooperated by Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember and Zhejiang University of Technology got the third place.

Initiated in 2015, China “Internet +” University Graduates Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award has become an important carrier for deepening the reform of innovation and entrepreneurship education in China. The competition has set up international track since 2018, attracting more than 670 teams from over 50 countries in order to strengthen the global innovation and entrepreneurship education cooperation and mutual exchanges among the youth.

This year, participants are from about 120 countries and regions, and the number of engaged teams reached nearly 1500. World-renowned universities like Harvard University, Cambridge University, Nanyang Technological University are on the list as well. Wu Yan, director of the Department of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education, said: “The competition has involved hundreds of countries, thousands of colleges, universities and participants. It has already formed a global platform for innovation and entrepreneurship education exchanges.”

In addition, this year’s award has reached a total of 406 investment intentions, with the amount exceeding 1.7 billion RMB. And a group of young people with ambition, skills and responsibilities are on their way to chasing dreams.

