ASUU To FG: Universities Are Not MDAs

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again kicked against the enrollment of federal universities in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), says they should be allowed to run independently as being practiced across the globe.

The union stated emphatically that they are not ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government (MDAs).

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, had recently, accused the lecturers of supporting corruption by rejecting to be included in the IPPIS system as directed by the government.

But the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Akure Zone, Prof. Olufayo Olu- Olu , said at a press briefing in Akure on Friday that,” It is irresponsible of the OAGF to accuse the Union of promoting corruption by opposing IPPIS.”

Olufayo Olu- Olu who said the intention of President Muhammadu Buhari administration is to commercialize education, noted that the union would resist this in any guise.

The ASSU Zonal Coordinator who said the union read with dismay and surprise the press statement issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) on the outcome of the interactions between the Union, OAGF and others, on the Governments intent of compulsory migration of our members to the IPPIS, insisted that the IPPIS will undermine university autonomy.

According to the him , “the publication was misleading, uncharitable and a blackmail against the Union by the OAGF having been flawed by the Union based on superior arguments on point of law as against the sentimental IMF policy being peddled by the Ahmed Idris Accountant-Generality.”

The University lecturers noted that the statement from the office of the Accountant General, aimed at painting their membership corrupt amongst other things , failed to proffer intellectual and constructive responses to their observations on the proposed policy.

The union maintained that , ” The sixteen-point release by the OAGF on ASUU’s opposition to IPPIS are just propaganda and does not show any sincerity intention of the Government to follow simple laws in the Country.

“Points one to seven as raised by the OAGF are still in contention as there is no assurance that these peculiarities have been adequately captured and besides the intention has somersaulted on point of law, which should be supreme.

“We will address this much better in a short while. It is irresponsible of the OAGF to accuse the Union of promoting corruption by opposing IPPIS. The policy has provided ‘food for the boys ’ under the supposed savings of N273billion. We marvel at this huge savings and request that he publishes a full list of MDAs where these funds were recovered and what happened to the recovered funds (loot?).

“Despite our cry of gross maladministration and mismanagement of funds by certain public office holders, the OAGF has not been heard to make any indictment. We call on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to undertake a covert investigation on the operation of IPPIS by MDAs currently on the platform , then Nigerians will truly know who is shielding and promoting corruption. The OAGF cannot absolve itself from this!”

Professor Olufayo said the IPPIS tussle with the union has been on since 2013 saying, “we expected that a serious and anti-corruption minded government would have seen reason to respect the law and let the universities run along their statutes.

“The autonomy act is sacrosanct and cannot be replaced by a policy, more so, we have argued and pointed out severally that universities are not MDAs and this fact is enshrined in the universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2003 Section 2AA as amended”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

