Bank CEOs Applaud FG’s Suspension Of Planned USSD Charges By Telecos

The body of bank chief executive officers (CEOs) has commended the recent notice from the National Communications Commission (NCC) announcing the immediate suspension of end-user billing for USSD services.

In a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday, the body thanked the federal government for championing the action. It stated that when it was presented with two options by the telecommunications companies – corporate billing versus end-user billing – banks supported the standard practice for a relationship between a telecommunications company and their subscribers.

“We proposed the same method they charge for voice calls, SMS and data. We then asked to work with the telecommunications companies to bring the cost of their USSD service down for Nigerians. We were therefore very surprised at the announcements from MTN on the 19th and 20th October.

“Since banks cannot reasonably be expected to charge for the service of another industry, over which they have no control of price, quality and security we are delighted that consumers will now be able to access their banks for free, using USSD. This is a giant leap for the National Financial Inclusion Strategy where, through Bank’s subsidising USSD, we have already been able to bring 20 million Nigerians into the formal financial system in recent years,” the statement read in part.

The Banks, supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria, have long advocated the designation of USSD services as a critical national asset to enable such free access to USSD. Indeed, in countries like India, free access to USSD channels have long been established to successfully drive financial inclusion.

The body of Bank CEOs expressed its readiness to working with the telecommunications industry to achieve the objectives of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy. “We believe that with this new development, we will achieve 80% financial inclusion in 2020.”

