Confirm Magu Now

On November 9, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Magu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, took over from Ibrahim Lamorde.

For the records, EFCC is a law enforcement agency that investigates financial crimes such as advance fee fraud (419) and money laundering among other crimes. The EFCC was established in 2003, partially in response to pressure from the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), which named Nigeria as one of 23 countries non-cooperative in the international community’s efforts to fight money laundering.

However, this Newspaper observes that less than three weeks to the expiration of Magu’s tenure, he still heads the agency in acting capacity, no thanks to the high wire politics of the 8th Senate.

According to the EFCC Act, the chairman and members of the commission, other than ex-officio members, shall hold office for a period of four years and may be re-appointed for a further term of four years and no more.

We recall that the 8th Senate had, on two occasions, rejected President Buhari’s nomination of Magu as substantive EFCC chairman based on contrived security reports by the Directorate of State Services (DSS). The lawmakers had gladly relied on the DSS report which questioned the suitability of Magu for the job.

Pointedly, the rejections damaged the already sour relationship between the executive and the legislature. The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, then contended that Magu does not need the confirmation of the Senate.

Instructively, Osinbajo relied on Section 171 of the Constitution which reads as follows: “171 (1) Power to appoint persons to hold or act in the offices to which this section applies and to remove persons so appointed from any such office shall vest in the President. (2) The offices to which this section applies are, namely (a) Secretary to the Government of the Federation; (b) Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; (c) Ambassador, High Commissioner or other Principal Representative of Nigeria abroad; (d) Permanent Secretary in any Ministry or Head of any Extra-Ministerial Department of the Government of the Federation howsoever designated 4; and (e) any office on the personal staff of the president.”

Accordingly, the presidency contended that the EFCC belongs to the head of the “any extra – ministerial department of the federation” so does not need senate confirmation.

However, in its own argument, the 8th Senate relied on Section 2(3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act (EFCC Act) Section 2(3) which provides as follows: The chairman and members of the commission other than ex-officio members shall be appointed by the president and appointment shall be subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

From the foregoing, we observe that there is a clear conflict between Section 2(3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act (EFCC Act) and Section 171 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

No doubt, Magu has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he knows his onions as he has given a new impetus to the anti- corruption war of President Buhari.

It is pertinent to note that since 2015 when he assumed office, the commission has secured 1,636 convictions in four years including 2015(103); 2016(195); 2017(190); 2018(314); and 2019(834) as at September. According to an official document, the EFCC’s recoveries are the highest recorded by any anti-graft agency ever in the history of Nigeria’s war against corruption.

Also, under him, the EFCC has recovered about N939.51billion in four years, according to a document obtained on the activities of the anti-graft agency. The recoveries (Naira equivalent) in the last four years under Magu are: N33,180,830.790(2015); N170, 276,862,880(2016); N473,065,195.970(2017); N216,455,497.764(2018) and N46,534,536.954 (as at August 2019).

“In terms of the United States dollars, the EFCC made the following recoveries in the last four years: $42,917,205(2015); $69,142,551(2016); $142,505,121(2017); $47,290,174(2018); and $13,458,041.

“Other cash in pounds included £147,100(2015); £44,785 (2016); £294,852 (2017); £873, 278 (2018); and £4,644,493 (So far in 2019).

“For the recoveries in Euro since 2015, the breakdown reads, €832,237(2015); €56,470 (2016); €7,247,364 (2017); €298,055(2018); and €53,025 (2019).

From the foregoing, it is clear that Magu has performed creditably well as chairman of the EFCC and it will be a grave injustice if he is not confirmed as substantive head of the agency.

Furthermore, we call on the President to re -submit the name of Magu to the Senate for confirmation and we also call on the senate to shun the partisan politics of its predecessors and confirm Magu speedily.

