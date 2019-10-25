Court Sentences 3 To 1 Month In Prison Each For Adultery

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Friday sentenced three men to one month in prison each for adultery.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, sentenced Salisu Sa’idu,49, Yusuf Adam,45, and Habiba Naziru, 40, after they pleaded guilty to two counts of abetment and adultery.

Jibril, who gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N5,000 each, held that they had the right to appeal the judgment within 30 days.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that the convicts committed the offence at Rimi Market Kano on Oct.3, at about 10. 15 p.m.

He said that Adam, a security guard who lives in Hotoro Quarters in Kano, dishonestly opened the gate of the market for the first accused (Sa’idu) and Naziru.

Lale said that Sa’idu and Naziru engaged in an extra marital sexual intercourse in the market knowing full well that they were not married.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 85, 387 and 388 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

