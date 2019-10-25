ENTERTAINMENT
Davido Excited As “Risky” Hits 1 Million Views On Youtube
Nigerian superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, a.k.a Davido has expressed excitement over his new song ‘Risky’ that hit one million views on YouTube.
The music star, who could not hide his joy took to his Instagram page to express how excited he was, also appreciated his fans for their immense support.
He wrote; “RISKY!!! WORLD WIDE ANTHEM!! KEEEP STREAMING !! JUST A DAY IN AND BANGIN IN EVERY CORNER OF THE WORLD!!!! LOVE U GUYS!! MY ALBUM PRE ORDER DROPS TOMORO!! ‘A GOOD TIME’
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that good news keeps flowing for the music star, who just welcomed his first son, who he named, David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr.
Davido is one of the Nigerian music stars, who has contributed immensely to the entertainment industry with his numerous songs, thereby, making the industry great.
The music star happens to be the first African-based artist to have received his award on the BET Awards main stage.
Davido’s award was presented by Hollywood actor Omari Hardwick and actress Tika Sumpter, where he urged patrons and American artists to visit Africa and enjoy African food.(NAN)
MOST READ
Army To Launch Locally Made MRAP EZUGWU
Bagudu’s Wife Leads Largest Cancer Awareness Walk Saturday
PMB, Lawan For Christian Legislators Prayer Breakfast
There Are Only 14,000 Agric Extension Workers In Nigeria – Minister
Police Arrest Teacher For Allegedly Raping JSS1 Student In Benue
Sen Al-Makura Floors Adokwe At A’Court
Police Receives Reinforcement From Sokoto To Man Local Govt Election In Kebbi
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
10 Leading MDAs In 2019
-
COLUMNS19 hours ago
Oil Spills In Bauchi
-
COLUMNS19 hours ago
Why Do Men See Sex As The Only Reward For Good?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
N3.3trn Personnel Cost Will Impede Devt – Minister
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
NJC Recommends 4 Justices For Supreme Court
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Confirm Magu Now
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Why Workers, Applicants, Others Forge Certificates
-
OPINION17 hours ago
Border Closure: Nigeria Must Get it Right Now