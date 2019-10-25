Era Of Treating Nigerians In Diaspora Like Filth Over, Says Sadipe

The Chairperson House Committee on Diaspora in the House of Representatives Hon. Tolu Akande Sadipe has said the era of treating Nigerians in Diaspora like filth is over, saying the committee will synergize with other stakeholders to put an end to unbridled and illegal immigration of Nigerians abroad in search of greener pastures.

The Lawmaker representing Oluyole federal constituency, Oyo State stated this at the inaugural meeting of the House of Representatives, Committee on Diaspora, held at the National Assembly.

Sadipe in a statement made available to journalists said appropriate legislative interventions are in there offing to tackle the various challenges facing Nigerians in the Diaspora.

She said, First, and foremost, I congratulate each and every of us for the electoral victory in the last general elections and on our selection into this very important Committee of the House at this crucial moment of new wave of nationalism and Xenophobia challenges across the world.

‘’May I humbly appreciate the Hon. Speaker and his leadership team for the confidence reposed on us in selecting us as Members of this Committee. You will agree with me that the quality of members of this Committee shows the seriousness the House Leadership attaches to this Committee and the expectation is high.

‘’We dare not fail Nigerians in Diaspora in particular and the nation at large in tackling the earlier mentioned challenges through appropriate legislative interventions.

‘’I, having been a member of Diaspora in the past, understand the issues during my time abroad and can relate with the contemporary challenges faced by today’s citizens abroad. This Committee will seriously engage other stakeholders in addressing all issues confronting citizens outside the shores of our dear nation.

‘’ Let me reiterate that the era where Nigerians in Diaspora are treated as filth without commensurate response to the nationals of those countries are over. We will also synergize with other stakeholders to make Nigeria, a nation where its citizen will no longer be migrating in droves seeking greener pastures elsewhere. This is the ultimate among all democratic dividends that the political elite must deliver to masses and this Committee will vigorously pursue this.’’

She explained that the Committee is charged with the responsibilities of,’’ Promoting the exchange of ideas between the home country and Nigerians in the Diaspora; Collecting and maintaining data on Nigerians in the diaspora from Consulates, Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education, Justice, population registers, censuses, employment agencies and statistics divisions of International Organizations and International Census Bureau for domestic planning and uses;

‘’Initiating policies needed to recognize and harness the potentials of Nigerians in the Diaspora in support of development and growth in both their home and host countries; Encouraging and monitoring Diaspora networks and organizations and assisting in the realization of their agenda and promoting Institutional change to help public servants collaborate effectively with Diaspora representatives.

‘’Participating in dialogues with Governments, regional and local authorities on Diaspora matters in their home and host countries; Welfare and protection of Nigerian citizens abroad; Oversight of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Diaspora matters;’’ among others.

She assured that the committee would champion a new relationship between Nigerians in Diaspora and the political representatives at home.

‘’We will leave no stone unturned in the discharge of our responsibilities or any other matter referred to it by bringing our various competences to bear on every issue,” she said.

