Exclusively Woman : Every Form Of Stress Is Linked To Mental Health – Adamu

Saadatu Adamu is the founder of Secure D Future International Initiative (SDF), a Non-Governmental Organisation birthed as a tool for the reformation of minds with the help of psychotherapy, counseling and human capital development. She tells JOY YESUFU, in this interview, that mental health is not just about retarded persons but that every form of stress can be linked to mental health.

What is Secure D Future Initiative about?

Secure the future is a non governmental organisation that is focused on helping individuals reform their minds. We do that through counseling, psychologic psychotherapy and behaviour modification.

Do you concentrate on people who abuse substance alone?

Basically, when you say people that are into substance abuse it’s not necessarily that. Mental health is broad. Substance abuse is just one part of mental health. There are 65 topics under mental health and substance abuse is just one of them. We talk about everything which falls under mental health; we talk about depression and we talk about suicide. We just try to help individuals understand that mental health is as good as physical health because we realise that in Nigeria, people don’t really pay attention to mental health, they feel when they say mental health, it is someone who is retarded. No, its not. Family issues could cause be mental health. Work stress could cause mental health. Mostly, that’s what we talk about. So, if you are stressed at work, you can come to us for some discussion just so we can help you with coping through.

How do you get to meet the people you counsel?

We actually just started last year but we have done extremely well. We have had referrals. What we are trying to do is to create awareness. Like I said earlier, mental health is not really recognised in this part of the world. Mental health started in the western world; they realised they had a problem after World War II, and they felt they needed to put a mechanism to help. That’s how psychology started. But we back here feel because of religion and culture, certain things shouldn’t be put in place. But the truth is that we go through stress everyday and everyday, the body feels what you can’t even say. So how do you deal with that? We are here to help people understand through those issues by creating awareness. We are one of the few organisations pushing for government to sign the bill on mental health because we feel that it is very important. We know that recently, suicide has become a very serious thing in Nigeria even though globally, it has always been. But these days in Nigeria its everywhere. Don’t get me wrong, its been happening for a long-time cos I have a cousin who died 20 years ago. Its been happening a long-time ago but because of social media, its beginning to be out there more now. So, suicide is a part of mental health and that’s what we are preaching. There are lots of things that fall under mental health and it is very important for everyone to understand that he equally needs to be mentally fit. Physical health is very important but sometimes the mental health actually gets someone into that situation where you find yourself not feeling good. I give you an example, someone who is depressed or someone who feels suicidal can actually stay for days without eating and what happens to such a person if they don’t eat for so many days? Ulcer sets in. That’s physical health, right? So, you begin to go to the hospital because of ulcer. You forget that something has degenerated. So why don’t we learn to preach mental health issues so that we can all feel good because the truth is that, we were not born with resilience but we can learn. That means if you meet someone who understands what mental health is all about, if you meet a professional, a psychologist or a counsellor who understands what you are going through, he can help you build resilience so that you can avoid the illnesses that come with anxiety, depression and all of that, that will lead to physical health.

Do you campaign in villages and suburbs? How do you get across to people in those places?

October 10 was World Mental Health Day. We had two programmes; one was at the trauma centre here in Abuja at National Hospital, were we had to talk to elites, interact and share ideas and help them understand basically, what mental health is all about. Then on the October 12, we decided to do a community service where we met people just on the streets. People who are outside that nobody feels they should meet them and to be honest with you, when we got there, they truly didn’t understand what we were talking about. So, we had to get someone who understood their language to interpret and we had 17 people sign up for counselling. There are a lot of people seeking this but how do you do this? We have to get to the places where they are and we are already doing that.

Do you have other people who have signed up for counselling outside the 17 people you talked about?

We have a lot. We actually have a safe house where we go for counselling. A Safe house is where trafficked girls are kept. We go there also to help reform their minds. We feel that if you have someone who has been trafficked, the person’s mind is already unstable. In the first place, they don’t know what happened or how they found themselves in that kind of situation. They were lured to go to wherever they had been taken to. If we find such a victim, we know that they need to be reformed and we have a house where we go to speak with them and to be honest with you, they are responding. The mind is everything. The mind works with the body. What you say to the mind is what the body responds to. We have a couple of people referrals coming in.

As much as mental health is an uncomfortable topic, it is very important to discuss it. We need to talk about it, people need to understand. For instance, autism is under mental health, so is depression, even post traumatic stress disorder, marriage issues like divorce. Some children issues are under mental health and work pressure.

Is your school to school programme a means of preventing younger ones from developing some of these mental health issues you talk about?

The aim is to create awareness. People need to understand that mental health is not about someone who is retarded or has mental disorder. Mental health could be as a result of an experience that gets you into the state of mind at which you find yourself. Most times when people commit suicide, its as a result of an experience. Experience could be you losing a loved one or something, not achieving your dreams. That could lead to depression and from depression you could find yourself wanting to commit suicide. We just preach or tell the young ones that you can avoid this by giving them the necessary skills, helping them with tips and coping mechanism, also letting them know that life is not as they see it, there is always a price you pay to get to where you are. Wherever we are we find ourselves just wanting to talk about mental health, we just want to tell people that its very important. We want to see how at least, the rate of suicide can drop because every year, WHO says that in Nigeria, 800,000 people die from suicide.

Is it SDF that have the rehabilitation centre?

SDF partners with a particular organisation that is working on trafficking. What we do is provide counselling services. We go in there to help trafficked victims because there is no how you can reform the mind of a trafficked victim without counselling. Another thing that secures the future initiative is preaching. It is time Nigerians realised that counselling is very important. You can not say it’s an ‘oyibo man’s’ thing, no it’s not. It just helps you build yourself and understand where you are going. If you have some one you speak to regularly, of course there are certain mistakes you won’t make in life and that’s why mentors are everywhere these days. The only reason we have mentors is because we have a guide so they don’t make a mistake. Its the same thing a counsellor or a psychologist will give. They will put you through professionally and give you that thing you feel is not achievable.

What is your advice to Nigerians concerning issues of mental health knowing how they feel towards such?

Honestly, I think that the approach we use to talk to Nigerians is making them accept and understand mental health. You just need to tell them the truth about what mental health is. If they use to think that mental health is for mad people then you need to tell them that mental health is for everyone and I think that’s what we have been doing. I tell you there is so much acceptance in what we are doing. People are already understanding that they need help. People are already coming to terms with reality that I also need to have this. Nigerians are also beginning to say I also want to know how to cope when I find myself in such a situation or when I find someone beside me in such a situation. I think that approach is what matters and I think we are taking the right approach and acceptance is on the high side. We are also asking that the government signs the mental health bill because the truth is that it’s going to also speed up how people see mental health because when government begins to talk about mental health, everybody will want to go back to his home and do a study of mental health and understand what its all about and try to position him/her self in that place of helping someone as well. Every one should be a part of it. Mental health is everyone’s business.

