FERMA Gets 25% Maximum Of Fund Required For Road Maintenance – MD

The MD/CEO of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr Nurudeen Rafindadi has stated that inspite of being responsible for the maintenance of the over 30, 000km federal roads across the country, FERMA has never gotten more than 25 per cent of what is required to carry out its mandate.

The FERMA boss made this known in his welcome address during the End-of-Year/Stakeholders programme of the agency recently in Abuja.

He said National road network is about 200,000km in lane kilometres with about 35,000km gazetted as federal roads while state governments are responsible for another 32,000 km, with the remaining 134,000km in the purview of local governments.

“FERMA is charged with the responsibility to monitor and maintain the 30,000 km federal roads, which it does through several routine, preventive and corrective activities.

“Funding for her operations has been predominantly through fiscal appropriation Acts from the federal government.

“A study conducted by the Road Development Sector Team (RSDT) and FERMA in 2007 indicated that N120billion (at an exchange rate of $1 to NGN135) is required every year to revamp federal roads in Nigeria over a period of 10 years. FERMA has however never received more than 25% of this sum since its inception,” he said, adding that the agency shall embrace the option of benefiting from innovative alternative funding for her operations going forward.

He also informed the audience that in the face of a stark dearth of indigenous capacity, FERMA had begun a gentle migration of its activities onto Force Account (Direct Labour) Services, seeing that the Agency also has well experienced professional road engineers and managers in Nigeria.

In his keynote address titled: “Road Management in Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDE) –The Next Mile, the Chairman of FERMA’s 5th Governing Board, Mr Tunde Lemo said, funding for Nigerian roads is less than 1.0% GDP (against a 3.0% GDP WB minimum spending threshold) while the Cost of loss in man-hours due to bad roads and traffic delays is a whopping N1.02trillion per annum.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who was represented by the Director, Highways in the ministry, Engr Oguntominiyi, in his speech recommended road reform, increased funding and attitudinal change on the part of commuters as conditions to be met to better the condition of Nigerian roads.

