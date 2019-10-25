International Trade And The Need To Secure Maritime Space

Though the call for renewable energy continues to gather momentum, maritime trade still holds an enviable position among the comity of nations hence, the call to collectively ensure sea safety, TARKAA DAVID writes.

Maritime security has occupied a vantage position at the global stage as non-state actors continue to sabotage efforts. Protecting the maritime domain has become a great challenge due to the transnational nature of maritime crimes.

Indications point to the fact that transnational crimes requires a transnational approach , given the rise to collective strides by various stakeholders. Only recently, over 35 navies of the world converged in Abuja at the instance of the first-ever Global Maritime Security Conference to brainstorm on how to strategically protect the maritime space which is the hub of international business and backbone of many countries revenue sources.

The event aimed to facilitate a clearer understanding of the challenges of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea region, develop fitting solutions and coordinate efforts at strengthening regional and international collaborations to stifle maritime threats in the region

Speaking at the conference, President Muhammadu Buhari called for the collective efforts of stakeholders in the maritime sector to rid the Nigerian waters of emerging security threats.

President Buhari said statistics shows that efforts to eradicate the menace by the governments of the region are yielding results, citing the International Maritime Bureau’s piracy reporting centre.

The report said there has been “a welcome and marked decrease in attacks in the Gulf of Guinea for the second quarter of 2019.” the President commended the Nigerian Navy “for actively responding to reported incidents by dispatching patrol boats.”

The President who was represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, reiterated the need for a joint effort to tackle the threats. He said security in the region is vital to global trade, in view of the fact that many critical trade routes connecting the continent to the rest of the world run through the gulf.

He also said the safety and security of sea transportation are critical for seamless trade and effective economic integration, especially now that Africa is forging ahead with the phase two negotiations for the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

President Buhari stated that the maritime security in the region highly depends on collective efforts and the ability of the countries to put in place international, continental, regional and national frameworks and resources in cooperation with critical stakeholders.

“I am pleased to announce to you that Nigeria has put in place a suppression of piracy and other maritime offences Act which I signed into law on the 24th of June 2019.”

The law, which is the first standalone anti-piracy law in the Gulf of Guinea, aims to ensure safe and secure shipping at sea, prosecute violations and prohibit piracy

“The Act seeks to give further credence to the relevant international treaties of the nations and international maritime organisation ratify by Nigeria and the continental and regional treaties subscribed to on maritime safety and security,” he said.

In addition to the Act, the President said his administration has also put in place an integrated national surveillance and waterway protection solution with command and control infrastructure.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, in his remarks said the absence of legal frameworks within member states seems to be a significant challenge in the regional effort to stem the tide of maritime insecurity.

Amaechi, who was represented by the Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, also said the Act will help to tackle and repress insecurity in the Nigerian Maritime domain.

“An integrated maritime security architecture has also been em-placed with a command and control center for effective policing of the Nigerian waters.

“The initiative encompasses three main components:

A C4-I Intelligence system to enhance domain awareness; acquisition of land, air, and marine assets for patrols, quick response and interdiction; and the retraining and capacity building of military response teams to effectively respond to threats and incidents within the maritime domain,” he said.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ibas, also at the event said there is a need for improved collaboration and enforcement of maritime security laws by regional partners and stakeholders towards enhanced maritime security within the region.

“While acknowledging some gains of such efforts, this conference presents yet another opportunity to harness collaborative initiatives towards curbing the maritime security challenges in the region with greater urgency,” he said.

The Naval Chief, therefore, advocated a memorandum of Understanding MOU on joint patrol of common maritime domains in ECOWAS Zone E countries as part of efforts to guarantee cost-effective medium for movement of goods and services.

“Nigeria’s maritime environment is a vast sea area endowed with abundant deposits of hydrocarbon. It is also home to substantial biodiversity of marine resources which provides a cost-effective medium for movements of goods and services.

“The connectedness of the maritime domain, particularly within the Gulf of Guinea indicates that development in distant maritime areas could have an immediate and direct impact on Nigeria’s prosperity and security. For that reason the NN has over the years focused on improving its capacity to underwrite maritime security within Nigeria’s immediate waters and across GoG,” he said.

Vice Admiral Ibas noted that recent security development within Nigeria’s maritime environment stems largely from non-military causes such as socio-economic agitations, rising populations, unemployment in coastal communities and the illicit activities of local and foreign collaborators.

He said the Nigerian Navy has sustained the operational concepts of the maritime trinity of action comprising surveillance capabilities response initiatives and law enforcement to combat maritime crime.

“Consistent funding over the past four years has impacted positively on the Navy’s surveillance and maritime domain awareness infrastructure. The Nigerian Navy has acquired offshore patrol vessels, fast attack craft, logistics vessels, hydrographic ship and more than 300 inshore patrol crafts while current effort has been made to encourage operational training and indigenous shipping capacity,” he added.

Beyond the usual treaties and agreements, all hands must be on deck to ensure maritime security as most of the crimes are committed by organised crime syndicates with an international and local presence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

