JIBWIS Trains 60 Persons On Agric Modern Techniques

The Adamawa chapter of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Waikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), have commenced training of 60 persons on modern agricultural practices.

Ustaz Sahabo Magaji, the state chairman of the group said, the 3-day intensive training, is for the participants to key into agricultural business for self-reliance.

The training in collaboration with Prestigious Bridge Institute, (PBI), is in the area of modern poultry, fishing farming, local manures processes and animal breeding.

Magaji reiterated that, the group is committed not only in propagating Islamic teaching and its related activities, but interested in reducing rate of unemployment on the people.

He said, the idea was conceptualized by the national leadership of the group, saying the training would be extended to cover the entire state.

Earlier, Dr Aisha Yusuf, CEO Prestigious Bridge Institute, said the training would avail the participants’ knowledge, to produce at minimal coast and minimal space with high yield.

Yusuf noted that, JIBWIS in partnership with the institution, had so far sponsored the training of people in Kano, Kaduna and Katsina, Taraba Gombe and Bauchi states.

“We trained participants in simple technology to migrate from crude method to improved high yield techniques for job creation.

“They were trained on how to raise chicken from the normal 11 to 22 eggs per chicken.

“A farmer with one cock and chicken can raise 100 to 2000 eggs per annum.

“We teach them new how a seed of yam can produce 30 to 50 tubers of yam, against traditional methods of one yam to one tuber” she explained.

