Kogi Guber: PDP And A Lackluster Campaign

Excitement and expectations are high as gladiators and heavyweights of the two main political parties gear up for the official campaigning period for the November 16 election in Kogi State. The incumbent, Governor Yahaya Bello and his APC will be slugging it out with Musa Wada and his so-called ‘league of the righteous.’

The APC has been making big gains lately with throngs of defections to the party and the endorsements of the governor. The APC seems a formidable and impregnable bloc, which is a stark contrast to what it was a year ago. A testament to the excellent crisis management by the national leadership of the party on the one hand, the willingness of stakeholders to reconcile with the governor and the brinksmanship on the part of the governor and his closest ally, current deputy governor, Edward Onoja. Our main challengers, the PDP, still seems to be fighting for balance after the controversial primary that produced Musa Wada as the candidate of the party. It is no longer news of the fallout in their ranks that greeted the exercise and how they have been struggling to put up a veneer of order and control over the ruinous course of things. We know that several strong men in Kogi state PDP will be conspicuously absent in their campaign train. Example is former Governor Ibrahim Idris, who is his in-law and his elder brother, also a former governor, Idris Wada. All these are pointers to the fact that Musa Wada lacks acceptability and legitimacy within the party, all thanks to the fraudulent primary that produced him.

It is with this spirit and albatross that the PDP intends to challenge a resurgent and roaring APC that has made spectacular marks in the governance of the state in the last four years despite the financial burden inherited from the previous PDP administration of Idris Wada. With their skeletal campaign machineries, they have been throwing allegations here and there, and faulting virtually all institutions involved in the conduct of the election. This can be seen as an attempt to save face and win the sympathy of the people. This seems to be their latest strategy. Initially it was an attempt to whip up tribal sentiments by crying out that the people of Kogi East have been short-changed from their traditional right of producing the governor. But when they realised that the people of Kogi East were captivated by the BELLO/CEDO political brand and model of governance, they employed violence.

The APC knows that violence does not win elections and it has been a fundamental component of its campaign manual. Why should we engage or employ violence when the APC and their flagbearers have been widely accepted by the citizens of the state across the three senatorial districts, which are evident in the varieties of groups and organisations working assiduously to see the return of the governor to consolidate on his good work?

So far, the stage seems set for the APC in the state to deal another devastating blow on the PDP in a repeat of the 2015 feat led by our strongman, late Prince Abubakar Audu.

There is unanimity in our ranks, we have not forgotten the lessons of the past, what made us come together to dislodge the PDP from power. Our people were tired and exhausted from the impunity, the nepotism, the lack of inclusiveness and the mismanagement, and ironically, the PDP remain its old self, unreformed, and delusional, it seeks to govern again. But Kogites are awake and knowledgeable. The Bello government may not be perfect but it is far different from the model of the past, that has breed ineffectiveness and inefficiency which the GYB led government is still battling with. The first term of Governor Bello was about rooting out deeply entrenched injustice and contradictions within the state systems; hence the staff audit, the first of its kind in the history of the state.

Now, son and daughters from across the three senatorial districts can collaborate equally to administer the affairs of the state under the ambience exemplified by the pattern of the governor’s appointments, which strives to reflect equitably the three senatorial zones of the state. This can also be seen in the distribution of projects and development initiatives.

So Musa Wada is never a threat to the APC, in fact, his emergence stirred the APC into greater unity and determination, as we could foresee the implications of allowing another Wada mount the helm of affairs in our beloved state to re-enact another era of misappropriation, nepotism cum dynastic rule but fortunately for the APC, the dynastic arteries are unwilling to hold up.

So, given the current dynamics in Kogi politics on the eve of the election, the PDP campaigns are only putting up a show in order to conceal their shame and vindicate their vanity. Their disjointed and un-coordinated approach to campaigning cannot withstand the coordinated and superlative mobilisation of the APC, as at Wednesday, sensitisation and mobilisation have kick started in all the wards in the state to be followed by mobilisation in all the local government areas before proceeding to the nine federal constituencies. To the perceptive observers of politics, the re-election bid of Governor Bello and his iconoclastic chief of staff is a done deal.

The PDP futile campaign in Kogi State is an abortion before pregnancy. So, in view of their ineffective and lackluster campaign, the PDP should not weep when they are overwhelmingly annihilated come election day.

– Ohikere is the secretary of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Kogi State 2019 APC Governorship Campaign Council.

