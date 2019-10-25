Late Pepe Double Save Arsenal As United Win On Emotional Return To Belgrade

Two stunning late free-kicks from Nicolas Pepe sealed a dramatic 3-2 win for Arsenal over Vitoria in the Europa League.

Unai Emery’s side struggled for long periods of the game and fell behind early when former Tottenham youth player Marcus Edwards scored inside eight minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli (31) equalised with his third Europa League goal of the campaign but Arsenal were behind again four minutes later as Bruno Duarte (35) fired home for the visitors.

With Arsenal on the verge of a second defeat in four days, Emery used his last change to bring on Pepe and it turned out to be a masterstroke as the Ivorian scored two sensational free-kicks in the 80th and 91st minute to snatch a victory.

The win maintains Arsenal’s perfect start to the Europa League campaign as they remain three points clear at the top of Group F and while Vitoria came agonisingly close to registering their first point, they go back to Portugal empty-handed.

Meanwhile, Manchester United made an emotional return to Belgrade yesterday and, after a ceremony to remember the ‘Busby Babes’, eked out a first away win since March, 1-0, over Partizan.

Anthony Martial scored the only goal of the Europa League Group L game with a penalty kick after 43 minutes, but the hosts had eight strikes on target to just three by United.

The game marked the return to the ground where Matt Busby’s famous team of talented youngsters played their last game, a European Cup quarter-final against Red Star in February 1958.

The plane crashed in Munich on the way home and seven United players were among the 23 who died.United had only played in Belgrade once since then, when they lost a European Cup semi-final to Partizan in 1966. On Thursday afternoon, United held a commemoration ceremony where former players Bryan Robson and Mickey Thomas laid a wreath on the centre circle at the Partizan Stadium and vice-chairman Ed Woodward gave a speech.

“As soon as the draw happened, our attention turned to wanting to remember those who lost their lives in 1958,” he said.

“This was the last place, on this very ground, against Red Star Belgrade, when they played as a team together.” “So for us as a club, there is a game tonight but for us the trip is also important for remembering those who lost their lives.”

For the match, United made eight changes from the team that drew at home with Liverpool on Sunday. Teenagers Brandon Williams and James Garner came into the team.

